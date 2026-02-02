Akin Space Law, Regulation And Policy Update | January 26, 2026

Good Afternoon!

Over the past couple of weeks, Congress moved a number of key space-related spending bills, and signaled support for the Pentagon's acquisition reform agenda (albeit with a few congressionally mandated guardrails). Beyond Washington, Japan marked its first cargo mission to the ISS in five years, and China experienced a significant setback to its 100 launches in 2026 goal with successive launch failures on January 16 and 17.

Defense Appropriations Bill for 2026 Funds Space Force at $26 Billion, Presses Pentagon on Golden Dome (SpaceNews)

On January 20, congressional appropriators released the fiscal year (FY) 2026 defense spending bill, which allocates $26 billion to the U.S. Space Force, matching the administration's request. However, the bill also directs the Pentagon to provide more detailed plans for the Golden Dome missile defense initiative, which includes $23 billion in mandatory funding authorized under the "One Big Beautiful Bill Act." Including this funding, the Space Force's budget for FY2026 approaches $40 billion. The bill increases procurement funding by $528 million for two additional GPS satellites and boosts investment in commercial technologies, such as $49.5 million for alternative PNT services and $30 million for an integrated PNT architecture. It continues support for the TacSRT program with $80 million total, despite the administration omitting it in the budget request. Conversely, lawmakers eliminated $277 million for MILNET, a proposed SpaceX built LEO communications network, citing concerns over the sole-source procurement model. They instead increased the Space Development Agency's budget by $50 million to continue its multi-vendor strategy.

Final FY2026 NASA/NOAA Appropriations Bill Clears Senate (Space Policy Online)

On January 15, 2026, the Senate passed H.R. 6938, a minibus appropriations bill funding NASA, NOAA, and other agencies for FY2026, moving the package to President Trump for final approval. The bill maintains near-FY2025 funding levels for NASA ($24.438 billion) and NOAA ($6.171 billion), rejecting the administration's proposed deep cuts. The measure provides $55 million for NOAA's TraCSS program, which offers basic Space Situational Awareness data and services for spaceflight safety, despite the administration's attempt to eliminate it. The Senate specifically supported TraCSS with $60 million, while the House urged reliance on existing DoD-proven systems. The final version allows both chambers' language to carry equal weight. Meanwhile, Trump's December 18 executive order hinted that SSA data may no longer be provided for free, replacing language from Space Policy Directive-3.

Congress Sets Guardrails for Pentagon Acquisition Reforms (Air & Space Forces Magazine)

Congress signaled support for the Pentagon's FY2026 acquisition reform agenda but outlined strict guardrails in a new appropriations report, emphasizing the need to balance speed with cost, performance, and scalability. Lawmakers expressed concern over recent cuts to the acquisition workforce and directed the Defense Department to develop a five-year workforce strategy. They also called for detailed risk assessments related to requirements reform and ordered a comparative GAO evaluation of the legacy and new processes. While endorsing the concept of portfolio acquisition executives (PAEs), Congress rejected DoD's request for broader budgetary flexibility, citing inadequate justification in prior reprogramming requests and cautioning against restructuring the appropriations system in the FY2027 budget.

Introduced Legislation & Legislative Updates

Rep. Tom Cole (R-OK) introduced the Financial Services and General Government and National Security, Department of State, and Related Programs Appropriations Act, 2026 (H.R. 7006), which provides FY2026 appropriations to several federal departments and agencies for activities and programs related to financial services, general government, national security, the administration of foreign affairs, and foreign assistance. The bill passed the House by a vote of 341 – 79.

Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) introduced the Satellite and Telecommunications Streamlining Act (S. 3639) which expedites the processing of satellite and space licenses.

Sen. Andy Kim (D-NJ) introduced the NASA Talent Exchange Program Act (S. 3672) which amends title 51, United States Code, to authorize the NASA Administrator to conduct a public-private talent program.

Rep. Tom Cole (R-OK) introduced the Consolidated Appropriations Act, 2026 (H.R. 7148) which makes further consolidated appropriations for the departments of Defense, Labor, Health and Human Services, Education, Transportation, and Housing and Urban Development.

Recent and Upcoming Congressional Hearings

(January 21, 2026 - February 1, 2026)

On January 21, the House Committee on Homeland Security held an oversight hearing of the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA), Transportation Security Administration (TSA) and Science and Technology Directorate (S&T).

On January 22, the House Committee on Science, Space and Technology (SST) held a hearing titled "Assessing U.S. Leadership in Quantum Science and Technology."

On January 22, the House Intelligence (HPSCI) Subcommittee on Defense Intelligence and Overhead Architecture will hold a closed hearing on the FY2026 Department of Defense Proposal for Cover Enhancement Authority.

On January 27, the Senate Select Committee on Intelligence (SSCI) will hold an open nomination hearing of Lieutenant General Joshua M. Rudd to be Director of the National Security Agency.

On January 28, SSCI will hold a closed briefing on intelligence matters.

