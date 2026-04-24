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Directs the use of authorities under the Defense Production Act of 1950 to support and expand U.S. electric grid infrastructure, equipment manufacturing, and supply chains, including transformers, transmission components, and related materials, by enabling federal financial support and expedited actions to address national security and energy reliability concerns.
Additional Documentation
- Trump Executive Order - Presidential Determination Pursuant to Section 303 of the Defense Production Act of 1950, as Amended, on Grid Infrastructure, Equipment, and Supply Chain Capacity
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