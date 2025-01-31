Prioritizing Military Excellence And Readiness (Trump EO Tracker)

Summary
This order directs the Secretary of Defense to promptly issue directives for DoD to end invented and identification-based pronoun usage to best achieve high standards for troops. Absent extraordinary operational necessity, the Armed Forces shall neither allow males to use or share sleeping, changing, or bathing facilities designated for females, nor allow females to use or share sleeping, changing, or bathing facilities designated for males.
Additional Documentation
- Trump Executive Order - Prioritizing Military Excellence and Readiness
- White House Fact Sheet
