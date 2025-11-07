Fastest 5 Minutes: Shutdown, BIS 50% Rule, FAR Overhaul, DBEs (Podcast)

Our founders aspired to create a different kind of law firm when they launched Crowell & Moring in 1979. From those bold beginnings, our mission has been to provide our clients with the best services of any law firm in the world through a spirit of trust, respect, cooperation, collaboration, and a commitment to giving back to the communities around us.
This week's episode covers the government shutdown and a
related DOD class deviation, an update regarding the BIS 50%
affiliates rule, the latest on the FAR Overhaul, and an interim
rule on the DBE program, and is hosted by Peter Eyre and Yuan Zhou.
within Insurance, Coronavirus (COVID-19) and Accounting and Audit topic(s)
This week's episode covers the government shutdown and a
related DOD class deviation, an update regarding the BIS 50%
affiliates rule, the latest on the FAR Overhaul, and an interim
rule on the DBE program, and is hosted by Peter Eyre and Yuan Zhou.
Crowell & Moring's "Fastest 5 Minutes" is a
biweekly podcast that provides a brief summary of significant
government contracts legal and regulatory developments that no
government contracts lawyer or executive should be without.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general
guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought
about your specific circumstances.