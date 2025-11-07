Episode 361 – Virginia's Election & The Road To 2026 (Podcast)

Founded in 1970, Cozen O’Connor has more than 925 attorneys practicing internationally in 32 cities across North America and Europe. We are a full-service firm with award-winning practices in litigation, business law, and government relations, and our attorneys have experience operating in all sectors of the economy. Our diverse client list includes global Fortune 500 companies, middle-market firms poised for growth, ambitious startups, and high-profile individuals.
with readers working within the Environment & Waste Management and Insurance industries
All eyes are on Virginia. As the election nears, our political
insiders unpack the campaigns, candidates, and key issues driving
the race—and what these contests could reveal about the
nation's political trajectory heading into 2026. Featuring
Public Strategies' Howard Schweitzer, Julia Hammond, and
Heidi Hertz, along with Jerry Kilgore, former Virginia Attorney
General and co-chair of Cozen O'Connor's state
attorneys general practice.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general
guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought
about your specific circumstances.