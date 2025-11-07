AK Appoints First SG; RI AG Field Widens

- within Immigration topic(s)
- with readers working within the Environment & Waste Management and Insurance industries
- Source:
- The State AG Report
- State:
- Alaska, Rhode Island
- Area of Law:
- AG Buzz, Elections
- Alaska AG Stephen J. Cox appointed Jenna Lorence to be Alaska's first State Solicitor General. Lorence previously served as the Deputy Solicitor of Indiana and Assistant Solicitor General for the Commonwealth of Kentucky.
- Kim Ahern, a former state prosecutor, announced her candidacy for Rhode Island AG. Ahern is the third Democrat to enter the race, joining Keith Hoffman and State Representative Jason Knight. Chas Calenda, a former Assistant AG, has indicated that he plans to seek the Republican nomination.
