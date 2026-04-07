Wireless Roundup (April 2026)

FCC Requests Input on Enhancements for Internet-Based TRS: At its January 29, 2026 Open Meeting, the Federal Communications Commission (FCC or Commission) adopted a Notice of Proposed Rulemaking...

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Key Wireless Deadlines

FCC Requests Input on Enhancements for Internet-Based TRS: At its January 29, 2026 Open Meeting, the Federal Communications Commission (FCC or Commission) adopted a Notice of Proposed Rulemaking (NPRM) to modernize internet-based telecommunications relay services (TRS). Specifically, the NPRM seeks comment on: (1) exploring the use of automatic speech recognition for speech-to-text conversion and advanced text-to-speech technologies, (2) adding captioning to video relay service (VRS) platforms to improve VRS functionality, and (3) streamlining TRS provider certification by eliminating obsolete rules. Comments are due April 16. Reply Comments are due May 18.

Commission Seeks Reply Comments on Further Expanding Unlicensed Use of 6 GHz: On January 29, 2026, the FCC issued a third Further Notice of Proposed Rulemaking consisting of two proposals to expand use of the 6 GHz spectrum band. The first proposal would increase the power limits for indoor 6 GHz access points that operate under the control of an Automated Frequency Coordination system, while the second would authorize low-power indoor access points on cruise ships for the first time. Reply Comments are due April 21.

Upcoming Meetings and Events

FCC Open Meeting: The next FCC Open Meeting is scheduled for April 30. Meeting details can be found here. The tentative agenda will be posted approximately three weeks prior to the meeting.

The next FCC Open Meeting is scheduled for Meeting details can be found here. The tentative agenda will be posted approximately three weeks prior to the meeting. IGA Quarterly Webinar Briefing: On April 15, the FCC’s Office of Intergovernmental Affairs (IGA) will host its Quarterly Webinar Briefing. More information can be found here.

Cyber Corner

National Cyber Strategy and Cybercrime EO: On March 6, the White House released the new National Cyber Strategy. The strategy establishes six pillars of action: (1) shape adversary behavior, (2) promote common sense regulation, (3) modernize and secure federal government networks, (4) secure critical infrastructure, (5) sustain superiority in critical and emerging technologies, and (6) build talent and capacity. Also on March 6, the President signed Executive Order 14390, Combating Cybercrime, Fraud, and Predatory Schemes Against American Citizens (EO). Among other things, the EO tasks the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) with establishing an operational coordination cell that would include the private sector, to combat transnational criminal organizations that engage in cybercrime and fraud, including “scam centers.”

On March 6, the White House released the new National Cyber Strategy. The strategy establishes six pillars of action: (1) shape adversary behavior, (2) promote common sense regulation, (3) modernize and secure federal government networks, (4) secure critical infrastructure, (5) sustain superiority in critical and emerging technologies, and (6) build talent and capacity. Also on March 6, the President signed Executive Order 14390, Combating Cybercrime, Fraud, and Predatory Schemes Against American Citizens (EO). Among other things, the EO tasks the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) with establishing an operational coordination cell that would include the private sector, to combat transnational criminal organizations that engage in cybercrime and fraud, including “scam centers.” The Federal Cybersecurity & Privacy Professionals Forum: The Federal Cybersecurity & Privacy Professionals Forum, sponsored by the National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST), will hold its quarterly meeting to discuss issues and items related to protecting non-national security systems on April 15 . More information can be found here.

The Federal Cybersecurity & Privacy Professionals Forum, sponsored by the National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST), will hold its quarterly meeting to discuss issues and items related to protecting non-national security systems on . More information can be found here. NIST NCCoE Workshop: On April 16, the NIST National Cybersecurity Center of Excellence (NCCoE) will hold a hybrid workshop on blockchain and distributed ledger technologies. More information can be found here.

Other Wireless Developments

Commission Issues First Covered List Exemptions for Certain Foreign-Produced Drones: On March 18, the FCC announced the first set of “Conditional Approvals” for certain foreign-produced uncrewed aircraft systems (UAS) and UAS critical components, exempting these products from the agency’s “Covered List” and allowing them to receive FCC equipment authorizations. More details are available in this Wiley client alert.

FCC Adds Foreign-Produced Consumer Routers to Covered List: On March 23, the Commission issued a Public Notice announcing the addition of foreign-produced consumer-grade routers to the Covered List of communications equipment and services deemed to pose an unacceptable risk to U.S. national security. Pre-existing authorizations remain valid unless the FCC takes further action to revoke or limit them. Similar to the FCC’s framework for foreign-produced drones, entities may seek “Conditional Approval” from the Department of War or DHS to exempt routers that would otherwise be covered. More details are available in this Wiley client alert.

FAR Semiconductor NPRM: On February 17, the Federal Acquisition Regulation (FAR) Council published an NPRM implementing Section 5949 of the Fiscal Year 2023 National Defense Authorization Act. The NPRM proposes to ban agencies from acquiring products or services that incorporate semiconductors produced, designed, or provided by specific Chinese companies or other entities that are considered national security threats. The NPRM would also require contractors to certify that they have conducted a “reasonable inquiry” and do not include covered semiconductor products or services in their electronic products or services sold to the federal government. Comments are due April 20.

Commission Proposes to Expand TT&C Spectrum Authorization for Non-Communications Space Operations: On March 27, the FCC released its “Spectrum Abundance for Weird Space Stuff” NPRM to expand authorization for telemetry, tracking, and command (TT&C) operations for space missions that do not aim to provide telecommunications services to the public. The proposal would specifically authorize uplink TT&C functions in the 2320-2345 MHz band, which is currently used primarily to provide Satellite Digital Audio Radio Service (SDARS). The Commission also seeks comment generally on proposals to make available more TT&C spectrum for all emergent space operations. Comments and Reply Comments will be due 30 days and 60 days after publication in the Federal Register, respectively.

Did You Know?

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Wiley launched a Federal Infrastructure Resource Center, highlighting the federal government’s initiative to invest in our nation’s infrastructure, including the $42 billion Broadband Equity Access and Deployment (BEAD) Program.

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