ARTICLE
15 January 2026

From Bark To Bite: Team Telecom's Tougher Oversight On Foreign Access

PR
Proskauer Rose LLP

Contributor

Proskauer Rose LLP logo
The world’s leading organizations and global players choose Proskauer to represent them when they need it the most. Our top tier team of star trial attorneys, acclaimed transactional lawyers and exceptionally talented partners and associates have earned a reputation for the relentless pursuit of perfection and a dauntless pursuit of success.
Explore Firm Details
On January 8, 2026, the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) announced a landmark settlement with the Marlink, a satellite and ground station operator, marking the first-ever enforcement of a Team Telecom national security mitigation agreement.
United States Media, Telecoms, IT, Entertainment
John R. Ingrassia and Eric Johnson
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
Proskauer Rose LLP are most popular:
  • within Environment topic(s)

Overview

On January 8, 2026, the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) announced a landmark settlement with the Marlink, a satellite and ground station operator, marking the first-ever enforcement of a Team Telecom national security mitigation agreement. Initiated after a referral from the Department of Justice's National Security Division (DOJ), the investigation revealed that Marlink violated the terms of its 2022 mitigation agreement. Specifically, Marlink allowed certain non-US employees to access sensitive US communication infrastructure and customer information without seeking the required approval from DOJ. The FCC's investigation attributed these violations to an "inadequate screening procedure," noting that at least 186 non-US employees were not appropriately vetted as required. In a consent decree, Marlink agreed to pay $175,000 and implement a compliance plan to prevent future unauthorized access.

Why it matters

While the current Administration is often associated with a light touch regulatory approach, this enforcement action demonstrates that it will pursue robust regulatory enforcement when a clear national security nexus exists. By imposing on Marlink both a financial penalty and a mandatory compliance plan, the FCC and Team Telecom signaled that regulatory commitments involving critical communication infrastructure and access to sensitive customer data are binding and non-negotiable. Companies operating under such agreements should view their obligations under Team Telecom national security mitigation agreements as enforceable commitments and ensure their internal compliance procedures are thoroughly resourced.

Additional Background

Team Telecom, technically titled the Committee for the Assessment of Foreign Participation in the US Telecommunications Service Sector and formalized by Executive Order 13913, is a three-member interagency committee chaired by the Department of Justice that reviews certain FCC applications and licenses for national security and law-enforcement risks. The FCC's full press release is found here and the consent decree here.

From Bark To Bite: Team Telecom's Tougher Oversight On Foreign Access

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

[View Source]
Authors
Photo of John R. Ingrassia
John R. Ingrassia
Photo of Eric Johnson
Eric Johnson
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More