Building The Blueprint: The Foundation Of South Florida's Tech Evolution Part 1 (Podcast)

In this inaugural episode of the "Building the Blueprint" podcast miniseries, Jaret Davis, Senior Vice President of Greenberg Traurig and Co-Managing Shareholder of the Miami office, and guest Saif Ishoof, Managing Partner of Lab22c, explore the evolution of South Florida's tech ecosystem over the past 40 years. Using a space program analogy, they break down Miami's growth into key eras: the foundational "Mercury Era" of the 1980s-90s, the infrastructure-building "Gemini Era" of the 2000s, and the breakthrough "Apollo Era" of 2010-2020.

As long-time friends and active players in South Florida's tech boom, Jaret and Saif reflect on the milestones, the key players, and the companies that put the region on the global tech map.

