ARTICLE
24 March 2025

Building The Blueprint: The Foundation Of South Florida's Tech Evolution Part 1 (Podcast)

GT
Greenberg Traurig, LLP

Contributor

Greenberg Traurig, LLP logo
Greenberg Traurig, LLP has more than 2,850 attorneys across 49 locations in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Latin America, and Asia. The firm’s broad geographic and practice range enables the delivery of innovative and strategic legal services across borders and industries. Recognized as a 2024 BTI “Leading Edge Law Firm” for anticipating and meeting client needs, Greenberg Traurig is consistently ranked among the top firms on the Am Law Global 100 and NLJ 500. Greenberg Traurig is also known for its philanthropic giving, culture, innovation, and pro bono work. Web: www.gtlaw.com.
Explore Firm Details
In this inaugural episode of the "Building the Blueprint" podcast miniseries, Jaret Davis, Senior Vice President of Greenberg Traurig and Co-Managing Shareholde...
United States Florida Strategy
Laura Davis

In this inaugural episode of the "Building the Blueprint" podcast miniseries, Jaret Davis, Senior Vice President of Greenberg Traurig and Co-Managing Shareholder of the Miami office, and guest Saif Ishoof, Managing Partner of Lab22c, explore the evolution of South Florida's tech ecosystem over the past 40 years. Using a space program analogy, they break down Miami's growth into key eras: the foundational "Mercury Era" of the 1980s-90s, the infrastructure-building "Gemini Era" of the 2000s, and the breakthrough "Apollo Era" of 2010-2020.

As long-time friends and active players in South Florida's tech boom, Jaret and Saif reflect on the milestones, the key players, and the companies that put the region on the global tech map.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of Laura Davis
Laura Davis
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More