Frequently Asked Questions About International Tax And Supply Chain Realignment

Cross-border supply chain changes can trigger exit taxes, compliance penalties, and tax inefficiencies if not planned with international tax in mind.

Proactive coordination between tax and operations helps reduce global tax exposure, unlock incentives, and speed of execution across jurisdictions.

Country-by-country reporting (CbCR), transfer pricing alignment, and entity structuring are critical to avoiding double taxation and audit risk.

Global supply chain changes are rarely just operational — they're deeply connected to international tax exposure. From exit taxes and transfer pricing risks to missed incentives and compliance hurdles, tax leaders must be part of the decision-making process from day one.

6 Supply Chain and International Tax FAQs

In this FAQ, we answer the most frequent questions our clients ask when planning cross-border restructurings, relocations, or supplier changes — so your business can move faster, smarter, and with fewer tax surprises.

1. What are the international tax risks when shifting supply chain operations?

Relocating manufacturing, coordination, or key functions across borders creates exposure to multiple tax regimes. Common risks areas include exit taxes, transfer pricing, permanent establishment issues, and customs duties. Without early tax planning, these costs can result in long-term liabilities or missed opportunities.

2. How do exit taxes work, and when do they apply?

Exit taxes are levied when valuable functions, assets, or risks — such as intellectual property (IP), staff, or customer relationships — are moved between countries. For example, transferring IP from Ireland to the U.S. may trigger a deemed disposal under Irish tax law. These taxes can be significant and must be modeled early in any restructuring.

3. What should I know about transfer pricing when moving suppliers or functions?

Transfer pricing must reflect your current business operations. If you shift suppliers, relocate production, or move functions without updating your intercompany pricing, tax authorities may challenge the arrangement — leading to adjustments, penalties, and double taxation. All intercompany agreements and transfer pricing documentation must align with your post-change structure.

4. Are there tax incentives available when reshoring or nearshoring operations?

Yes. Countries such as the U.S., Canada, Mexico, Ireland, and Singapore offer targeted tax credits and incentives for domestic investment, clean energy transitions, and R&D localization. Examples include:

U.S. federal/state manufacturing credits

Job creation and infrastructure grants

R&D and capital investment incentives

However, these must be planned early to capture their full value.

5. How can technology help manage international tax complexity?

Tax technology platforms help model jurisdictional impact, manage data for compliance reporting (like CbCR), and simulate the tax effects of operational changes. Integrated enterprise resource planning (ERP) and tax systems also improve visibility and reduce risk in real-time decision-making.

6. What role should international tax play in supply chain strategy?

International tax teams should be involved from the start of any supply chain realignment. Embedding tax early helps you find risks, unlock incentives, and structure deals for long-term compliance and flexibility. A reactive approach often results in avoidable costs, delays, and exposure.

Next Steps for Smarter Global Planning

Successfully navigating international tax risks requires more than compliance — it takes a forward-thinking approach aligned with your global operations.

