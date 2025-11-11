Is It A Tariff Or A Tax? (Video)

Today was a big day at the US Supreme Court. Oral arguments centered on the powers of the President, Congress and whether or not a tariff was a tax.

At Jones Walker, we look beyond today’s challenges and focus on the opportunities of the future. Since our founding in May 1937 by Joseph Merrick Jones, Sr., and Tulane Law School graduates William B. Dreux and A.J. Waechter, we have consistently asked ourselves a simple question: What can we do to help our clients succeed, today and tomorrow?

Article Insights

David S. Weinstein’s articles from Jones Walker are most popular: with Finance and Tax Executives

in United States

with readers working within the Retail & Leisure industries

Today was a big day at the US Supreme Court. Oral arguments centered on the powers of the President, Congress and whether or not a tariff was a tax. I joined CNN International to help explain what insight today's questions and answers could bring and what the ruling might be.

Let's start with very basics here. What will you be listening for during this hearing?

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.