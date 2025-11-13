The Weekly Hill Update - November 10, 2025

Congress has sudden momentum toward ending history's longest government shutdown, after a group of Democratic senators decided this weekend to vote on legislation to fund most agencies through Jan. 30. The Departments of Agriculture and Veterans Affairs and the legislative branch will be funded through Sept. 30, 2026.

The Senate cleared its key vote on the measure last night, and Senate leaders hope to vote today on final passage. The House would have to take up the bill later this week, and passage there is not a sure thing. But with the White House announcing support and President Donald Trump likely to lean on Republican lawmakers, Congress appears to be on its way toward reopening the government this week.

BakerHostetler's Federal Policy team will resume our regular weekly updates as Congress resumes its regular schedule, likely next week.

