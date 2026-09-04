College Sports Post-House: Where We Are In The NIL Era

Partner Chris Bayh authored an article for The Indiana Lawyer examining the legal and business landscape of college athletics one year into the “House era” and what comes next for NIL.

The article breaks down the landmark House v. NCAA settlement, including the $2.8 billion in back damages paid to student-athletes and the new framework governing future NIL compensation. Bayh also discusses the practical challenges emerging in the first year of implementation, including NCAA and College Sports Commission oversight of NIL deals, the $20.5 million institutional NIL licensing cap, the role of third-party agreements and evolving Title IX considerations.

“The settlement and order provided $2.8 billion in NIL payments to student-athletes from years past ... But the settlement’s greatest impact is in its injunctive relief, which creates a new framework for future compensation,” Bayh writes. “This settlement resolved some big questions, but plenty remain open.”