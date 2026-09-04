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4 September 2026

College Sports Post-House: Where We Are In The NIL Era

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One year after the landmark House v. NCAA settlement reshaped college athletics, legal and business challenges continue to emerge around Name, Image, and Likeness (NIL) compensation. From the $2.8 billion in back damages to the new $20.5 million institutional licensing cap, the framework governing student-athlete compensation raises complex questions about oversight, third-party agreements, and Title IX compliance that remain unresolved.
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Christopher J. Bayh
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Partner Chris Bayh authored an article for The Indiana Lawyer examining the legal and business landscape of college athletics one year into the “House era” and what comes next for NIL.

The article breaks down the landmark House v. NCAA settlement, including the $2.8 billion in back damages paid to student-athletes and the new framework governing future NIL compensation. Bayh also discusses the practical challenges emerging in the first year of implementation, including NCAA and College Sports Commission oversight of NIL deals, the $20.5 million institutional NIL licensing cap, the role of third-party agreements and evolving Title IX considerations.

“The settlement and order provided $2.8 billion in NIL payments to student-athletes from years past ... But the settlement’s greatest impact is in its injunctive relief, which creates a new framework for future compensation,” Bayh writes. “This settlement resolved some big questions, but plenty remain open.”

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

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Christopher J. Bayh
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