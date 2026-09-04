[Canada] Canada Strikes Back: Retaliatory Tariffs, Section 338 & What Importers Need To Know (Podcast)

Canada has announced new retaliatory tariffs taking effect September 8. In a special episode of Simply Trade, host Lalo Solorzano talks with Canadian trade expert Kim Campbell and Section 338 expert Mollie Sitkowski about what’s changing and what importers should do now.

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Canada’s Retaliatory Tariffs Are Coming — Here’s What Trade Professionals Need to Do Now

Canada has announced new retaliatory tariffs taking effect September 8. In a special episode of Simply Trade, host Lalo Solorzano talks with Canadian trade expert Kim Campbell and Section 338 expert Mollie Sitkowski about what’s changing and what importers should do now.

Canada’s Dollar-for-Dollar Response

Kim Campbell explained that Canada’s retaliation strategy is dollar-for-dollar. Specifically, it touches more than a thousand tariff lines and raises some existing rates substantially.

One key point: CUSMA/USMCA qualification does not shield goods from these retaliatory tariffs. In other words, a product can have a zero base duty rate under CUSMA and still owe the full retaliation rate.

Classification and Origin Reviews Matter

Kim and Mollie both stressed the same message: don’t assume old tariff classifications are still correct. Instead, review and confirm them.

Mollie cautioned U.S. importers against reclassifying goods just because another provision looks more favorable today. Because tariff measures can shift quickly, reclassifying without a solid technical basis creates its own compliance risk. Additionally, she flagged the importance of reviewing origin rules, including USMCA marking rules for Canadian-origin goods.

Ready to Go Deeper?

GTC’s North American Trade Compliance Bundle and Duty Optimization Bundle can help trade professionals stay ahead of this kind of regulatory movement.

Transcript

Lalo (00:06)

We’re doing a special episode today for Canada. And it just came together today is Wednesday, August 26th, and yesterday Canada’s announced or put out some retaliatory tariffs for the 338s that were became in effect on Saturday, earlier this three or four days ago. so

I I spoke with Kim Campbell, who’s friend of the podcast, and and Mollie Sitkowski And I know I always mess that up, Mollie. I’m so sorry, but anyway and and Mollie

Mollie (00:42)

That’s okay.

Lalo (00:45)

to see if we can Mollie, Mollie, Mollie has become our resident three thirty eight, I guess, because she did the first episode and now she’s here for the for the follow up. So so you’re stuck with us, Mollie, until this three thirty eight goes away, okay?

Mollie (00:58)

Considering I’ve known about the Hawley Smoot Tariff Act since I was like eight and memorized

Kim Campbell (01:01)z

Yeah.

Mollie (01:02)

that entire scene from Ferris Bueller’s Day Off, I’m okay with that.

Lalo (01:07)

Great. And

Kim, well welcome back to our our show. It’s been a while.

Kim Campbell (01:12)

It’s been a while, Lalo. I you know, as a Canadian, we like to kind of, you know, be friendly and c stay on the down low. So you know, a little bit of a always a I guess a bittersweet position to be in that we haven’t had much to talk about. But wow, that changed a lot suddenly.

Lalo (01:27)

I guess I guess that’s a good thing is that that this happened was because now we can have you back on the show.

Kim Campbell (01:33)

Yeah,

Mollie (01:34)

Yeah.

Kim Campbell (01:34)

yeah. Well there’s always a bu you know, plus sign in everything, right?

Lalo (01:37)

It’s exactly

So let’s talk about that then Kim, you were the one that said, Can we talk about this? And you know, these new retaliatories came out. Can you can you explain a little bit about those a lot of heated press releases. I we were talking about that off air and I just thought it was hilarious how some folks were saying what they were saying. But anyway, can you can we talk about that?

Kim Campbell (02:01)

Yeah, not just j

not just press stuff. It’s also our Instagrams and all the other fun social media things are blowing up with Canadian humor right now. and also though, when a little bit of the elbows up. So I have had the privilege obviously talking about our relationship between Canada and the United United States in the United States for the last couple of years at various conferences and and you’ve seen me do our elbows up kind of positioning. So

elbows had come down. We were like really working hard at the the negotiating table. Obviously, we were pretty excited to think that we would have a deal. That’s what we thought was gonna happen. And then obviously it took a very unexpected twist and turn of events on Friday. So I am happy to let you know that I am having this conversation with you from Toronto, Canada on Lake Ontario.

and having my you

Mollie (02:54)

I think.

Kim Campbell (02:54)

know Tim Hortons coffee as we like we have our stereotypes.

Mollie (02:57)

I

Kim Campbell (02:58)

So that’s how I’m starting off my day Wednesday again from Lake Ontario. So for those of of you that have seen what’s been going on around that, that hopefully will give you a little bit of a chuckle. apparently

Mollie (03:10)

What are we gonna change it to? Lake America?

Kim Campbell (03:13)

Lake America, yes. So but yes, we I do it.

Mollie (03:17)

He does know that like North

America includes and then also South America no and Central America. Like America does never mind. Anyway. In

Kim Campbell (03:25)

Well, there’s also like

Lalo (03:26)

Yeah.

Kim Campbell (03:27)

historical reason it’s named Lake Ontario and it’s got nothing to do with what everyone thinks it does. So it’s been always called

Mollie (03:33)

Mm-hmm.

Kim Campbell (03:34)

Lake Ontario because of our amazing amazing indigenous historical footprint. So yes, it’s you know, these are the things that we’re we’re kind of having fun with a little bit here in Canada right now. But getting back to the reason we wanted to have the podcast and talk about it is obviously when we have moments of turmoil like this, the best thing in my

my perspective is just to give the facts to people so they can start figuring out how to to manage what’s what’s coming in front of them over the next two weeks, especially specifically in Canada where the retaliation, full retaliation based on what went in on Saturday, comes into effect on September eighth, which is the day after Labor Day. and so the list came out yesterday. It’s dollar for dollar. It is not an exact match against the three three eights.

there’s some additional stuff in there that people were a little bit surprised. But as we know, that’s kind of the way it goes. people think they they’re guessing what’s gonna happen and it’s not always what they think it’s gonna happen. So from the Canadian perspective, we did put in surtax. I feel like sorry, it’s all a blur right now. About a year and a half ago, I feel like. And over time, in as part of the negotiation, good faith, Prime Minister Kearney had started to roll back the surtaxes. So we were

Really down to just quite a few based on what was still in place around the 232s. and then of course it started to ratchet up because not only do we have this three three eight issue, although it’s outside of the the scope of the retaliation that’s happening here, of Canada was very much impacted by the 301 decision around the forced labor piece. luckily those do still involve.

exemptions for those that are acusmic qualifying, but that still is a is a reality for some folks already having to deal with an additional tariff. We continue to work hard on Canada, putting forward our best forced labor policy that we can. We already have some of the best in the world, and we’re just shoring up some of the pieces on the enforcement side. So that’s work still very much still in focus and we’re working on I I had the privilege of having a conversation with the government last week just about that.

and so we continue to work hard in that regard. so the the list that came out, I would say it’s kind of a revamping of what we’ve seen before. A lot of the previous surtax items that we had on the list before have come back on. For those that were already sitting there, they’ve gone up. So some people are paying 25%, like the the big one we talk about, especially in the space that I play in.

is kind of like the steels, bolts, screws, anything like that from the United States. They were at twenty five. They’re now moving to fifty. some are gonna go coming in at twenty five and there’s a few around the f on fifteen percent. the the list again is kind of like the old list, but there’s some new stuff in there too. the big surprise for a lot of people with seafood. seafood’s on there so again there’s I feel like it’s just over a thousand tariff lines.

That have been impacted. the list is out. It came out yesterday. so I encourage people to start triaging again. The the good do due diligence, and I’m sure Mollie, you’ll talk a little bit about this. Like, good time to verify your descriptions in your existing HS codes before it comes in. So that’s what everyone’s kind of focused on right now. We do have remission orders. the ones that are already in place, and I definitely have clients that have them, they will still apply.

There’s opportunity for people to continue to apply for remissions. I’m not gonna lie, it’s not an easy and good process. It’s a bit of a slug, takes months and months. last I checked, about a quarter of the applications get approved. So this is for people that are in a position where of hardship where they can’t get goods, these goods in Canada. They had existing contracts. I thought there is a ton of car votes though.

So I do really encourage people to take a look at all the existing remissions because if you do qualify, the good news is you can take that at the entry time. but the key piece that really I feel has to happen is that between the importer and their service provider, because the customs brokers would never know whether or not to take the remission unless they’re told to do so.

So there’s always that little bit of a friction sometimes where the customer gets the bill upset, my god, fifty percent duty, what the heck? I qualify for this remission, but never told anyone. So these are the things that we’re encouraging people to do over the next two weeks. So I’ll stop here. That’s kind of the general. Any questions or comments?

Mollie (08:11)

I Lalo, if you don’t mind, I have a burning question. Okay,

Lalo (08:14)

No, no, go go go for it. Go for it.

Kim Campbell (08:15)

Sure.

Mollie (08:16)

because I didn’t spend very much time looking at this because I try and now just push all Canadian law to actual Canadians. and so my question is you mentioned, Kim, that for the forced labor 301s that we have in effect currently

Kim Campbell (08:31)

Yeah.

Mollie (08:32)

that started on July 24th, there is a CUSMA exemption for us in the US. There’s a USMCA exemption. So if you have a Canadian origin good.

But it’s subject to the 301s on forced labor. You can claim USMCA and you’re exempt. The 338s do not. So our retaliatory tariffs that were announced on July 20th and took effect on Friday at 1201, well, Saturday morning at 12.01 a.m. they don’t have a CUSMA exemption or USMCA exemption. So my question to you, Kim do the retaliatory tariffs that Mark Kearney has announced have a CUSMA exemption?

Kim Campbell (09:07)

No, they do not.

Mollie (09:09)

Yeah.

Lalo (09:11)

You took my question away, but okay. No, no, no, yeah. Yeah, yeah, yeah. Okay,

Mollie (09:12)

Good to know. I was just so excited. I’m sorry, Lala.

Lalo (09:18)

so now we know that.

Kim Campbell (09:18)

Yeah. Obviously

they would the the do the the main duty rate would still be zero if you had a CUSMA, but then

Mollie (09:26)

Mm.

Kim Campbell (09:26)

you would still have to pay the retaliation rate on top of it. So instead of like if it’s six percent, it would be, you know, fifty percent. If you didn’t have a cousin, now you’re paying fifty-six percent.

Mollie (09:36)

And to be fair, you know, that you mentioned how the Canadian list contained things as a result of the two thirty-two actions on aluminum and steel primarily. and the our two thirty-two’s on aluminum and steel also do not have a USMCA exemption. So it is really a one-to-one. Yeah.

Kim Campbell (09:55)

And that was the intention. So to your point, Mollie,

Mollie (09:57)

Mm-hmm.

Kim Campbell (09:57)

that is why there’s no exemption for those, because we are going for a dollar to dollar retaliation.

Mollie (10:03)

Yeah. Makes sense to me.

Kim Campbell (10:05)

Yeah.

Yeah. And and we we didn’t have that before. And that was like again a good faith measure that was removed. again, it’s a bit of a blur. I feel like it was fully removed in September. Then we had some moves on the US side, so we imposed some additional like derivatives, but it never got back to the the highest points that it had been at.

Mollie (10:28)

Mm-hmm.

Kim Campbell (10:28)

and and so it’s so unfortunate to be back to this point again that we couldn’t continue negotiations without inflicting hurt on both sides of the border with these these tariffs.

Lalo (10:39)

Mollie, let’s let me ask you, you reposted or you put you put a image or whatever of one of the Truth Social posts. this was a day or two ago on LinkedIn. So but that’s not till January one, I guess. The the Trump is just pretty upset, I guess, right?

Mollie (10:58)

Well, so we’ve had and I haven’t checked True Social yet this morning because I try not to check it in the morning because it makes me sad sometimes. but Trump has been all over Truth Social and also on White House.gov yesterday he the the White House posted a a diatribe against, you know, Canada’s aggression, basically, which didn’t impose any new tariffs. But so right now, Lalo, there’s no official

Actual executive order, there’s no proclamation, there’s no federal register notice, there’s nothing official, it’s still just Trump truth social threats. So TTST is what I call them on LinkedIn.

Lalo (11:41)

Yes.

Mollie (11:42)

So, but I anticipate as things escalate, so probably maybe September 9th, after Canada’s retaliatory tariffs come into effect, I could see

you know, there being an actual federal register notice or proclamation or something legal where Trump puts in that January first tariff increase. And it looks like it’s gonna be, you know, the auto 232s, perhaps even aluminum and steel 232s, I think it’s gonna hit 232 items more. And there is a USMCA exemption for auto parts currently. And so it’d be interesting to see if they they remove that. But right now there’s nothing official. It’s just a TSTT

Lalo (12:24)

Okay. And any any other I guess immediate actions? I guess I think we were seeing something about I guess we didn’t, right? On on three thirty eight. So I guess it’s just as as it was as it came into effect. have you heard or seen anything further beyond that?

Mollie (12:44)

Nothing new yet. I mean, Kim mentioned double check your tariff classifications, right? Make sure that you’re classifying, make sure that you’re applying the USMCA marking rules to determine origin for the Section 338 tariffs. It’s not in the order itself. and but the fact that the order is silent on it to me means that we should still apply the normal origin rules, which for articles imported from Canada are the USMCA marking rules found at nineteen CFR one two.

so just double check that. But as I’ve been telling some people lately, reclassifying could be you’re out of the frying pan into the fire. So reclassifying is not always the best idea because these tariffs can change every day. And it’s just important to remember yes, it might not be on the 3 3, whatever you’re reclassifying to today might not be on the 338 list, but what happens in a month? Or what happens when we get the 301s on industrial overcaptionality.

You know, so just keep that in mind if you’re reclassifying is yeah, it might be a good idea neck for the next week, but who knows what’s gonna happen after that. And constantly changing tariff classifications is gonna be a red flag to US customs.

Kim Campbell (13:58)

Yeah, and I would just reiterate what Mollie said, same on the Canadian side. So when I say check classifications, it’s it’s really the the you know, the advice to say make sure it is actually just classified.

Lalo (14:09)

I did hear and then I’ve been just kind of just just watching the news and and trying to keep up with the effects of how I mean, obviously this there was a lot of upset Canadians and I did hear a lot of press releases and a bunch of sound bites and everything coming out on Monday, right immediately after the weekend.

from the Canadian part, Canadian automotive makers and all that kind of stuff. but now that this happened with Canada, either one of you two can comment on this. But my guess is a lot of our northern states in the US depend a lot on Canada, I’m sure.

Just like we do here in the United States in the southern border where I am in El Paso, anything that happens, you know, like downtown El Paso used to be little more, you know, quite thriving, you know, with people coming in from Mexico and shopping immediately across the border and there’s a lot of businesses and everything. And since the tariffs and, you know, things that like that that happened, you know, of course there’s a lot of less discretionary income, you know, and so the the you know, less people come and

So lot of those shops have closed. It looks a little bit like almost it’s starting to look like a ghost town, but my guess is that that’s happening along the northern border as well.

Kim Campbell (15:33)

Well, I I can certainly give you the Canadian perspective. and it’s something that I’ve definitely been talking about since day one when this kind of started. Canadians are very clear-eyed. like if you look at the polling now, just in terms of what our negotiators decided, like it’s almost an 80% approval. So I think it’s really important for our American friends to know Canadians are very united.

in our position in where we are right now. it like I as somebody that’s lived on this planet for 60 years and been a Canadian this whole entire time, I’ve never seen my country rally like it has. and we’re lockstep, completely lockstep. And I’m actually probably one of the few people that actually still travels to the United States. I have great friends. I think that’s one of the privilege of doing this work.

is my clients and my really good friends in life happen to be Americans as well. And so because I have those relationships, that bridges a lot of my angst around our situation. But most of my fellow citizens aren’t in that same boat. They can very clearly make the decision that they are not coming to the United States and they haven’t been.

So if you look and I think Lalo, this is one of the untold stories a little bit is if you look at the tourism numbers from a Canadian perspective, but I also know internationally as well, but from a Canadian perspective, the numbers are down dramatically in the United States and the impact to the tourism industry is quite startling. So you know.

Mollie (17:09)

Yeah, and I would

say it’s less on the northern border than the

Kim Campbell (17:12)

Yeah.

Mollie (17:12)

than the all of us up here in the north want to go down south where it’s warm. And

Kim Campbell (17:16)

Yeah, yeah.

Mollie (17:17)

so the everything I’ve been hearing has been like its impact on the southern states tourism. Yeah.

Kim Campbell (17:21)

Yes. So we obviously summer in the winter for sure. So Florida, Phoenix,

Com Palm Springs are hugely impacted. But the northern

Mollie (17:30)

Yeah.

Kim Campbell (17:31)

border is as well, because before people used to drive across and buy their groceries and and do all that.

Mollie (17:36)

Mm-hmm.

Kim Campbell (17:36)

And the northern border communities on the US side have been very sweet and generous to make sure that we know that we’re more than welcome. But the reality is we still aren’t going there.

So those those communities have been quite decimated as well. and so again, an untold story. The other thing to know about Canadians right now, obviously we have this trade agreement, we’re trying to figure it out, but we are using we are individually speaking with our pocketbook. So like the tourism is an example, but

Products. We are literally in our stores, they’re very clearly marked what’s Canadian. we don’t call it US products, but we certainly highlight what are Canadian products. And we have a very strong Buy-Canadian pro you know program that has kind of grown organically since again day one. This has been going on for a year and a half now. and then the other big one we talk about is alcohol. So our alcohol is controlled by the provincial governments.

And so one of the decisions made immediately for I think so with the exception of two provinces, they pulled all the American alcohol off the shelf. So that’s where you hear about what’s happening with bourbon and Kentucky. Jim Bean actually has stopped producing because they don’t have a market right now. it dropped like I think it was 80%. because one thing, you know, people that know me, I am certainly a very Canadian person because I like to drink and I really, really like red California wine.

So Canadians are big drinkers. we’re big consumers in many ways. And Lala, what you just said, what’s so shocking to us, we are actually the number one customer to the United States. And most of the northern states, they like we are the number one customer. The rest of the states, I think we’re the number two or three. So that’s why for us we’re so like shocked. Like whoever treats a customer the way we’ve been treated. So like so there’s like that’s some of some of the backstory that people don’t really talk about.

And the the alcohol piece in itself, although it’s not like part of the agreement, like that obviously was a big irritant because that was one of the things that our the US government wanted is our the alcohol to go back on the shelves. That was something I’m sure we would have done. it was a big part of the negotiation that just collapsed, where the premiers were open to putting them back on the shelf. But I have to tell you right now, especially after this weekend, even if it does go back on the shelf, nobody’s gonna buy it.

Mollie (20:01)

Well that’s what I was I mean the section

through three eight tariff threat was like you’re not giving you know you we want our alcohol to be free to Canada and be be available and I’m like well you can make it available but that doesn’t mean they’re gonna buy it.

Kim Campbell (20:14)

Yeah.

Mollie (20:14)

Kim, I have a great Vancouver Pinot that I had in Germany at ICPA in April that I’ll send you that was

Kim Campbell (20:22)

Awesome.

Mollie (20:22)

almost as good as Will Ammet Valley. So I’ll send you that.

Kim Campbell (20:26)

That’s awesome. And and to your point,

Mollie, like we’re discovering lots of amazing things. And it doesn’t matter

Mollie (20:31)

Mm-hmm.

Kim Campbell (20:32)

if it’s a Canadian person or another person. Like once people start to find other product they really love, it’s it’s not gonna be going back. It just is not. so

Mollie (20:40)

Yeah.

Kim Campbell (20:41)

the longer this goes on, and I’ve said this for almost two years now, the the this more severe the consequences from where I sit. So I really hope that we can get back to the table both sides.

and and figure this out. because just from a North American perspective, the fact that we have a third of the world’s GDP, we have everything we possibly could need to create the North North American fortress that we all would like to have. And in addition to that, nobody would be able to touch us worldwide in terms of what we could produce and and share with the world. So again, just a lost opportunity and and really hope strong you know

Things will will smooth out here quickly, we can get back to business.

Mollie (21:25)

Well, if things continue going downhill, I’m a White Sox fan, but I will root for the Blue Jays to win the World Series.

Kim Campbell (21:32)

There’s always the days. Although I think it w it was like

a one and done last year.

Yes, we’re all yeah, I’ve been Toronto Maple Leafs person, although my family’s gonna die because I’ve been protesting them for thirty years, because they haven’t had a won a cup since the year after I was born. But we just got the first

Mollie (21:51)

Yeah.

Kim Campbell (21:52)

pick and he’s amazing from Yukon, a Canadian from Yukon. So you know, I think we’re all back on the Leaf bandwagon again.

Lalo (22:01)

Well, it’s been great talking to you ladies. Anything else that we might need to cover or just make sure we didn’t miss?

Kim Campbell (22:08)

Yeah.

I think Lalo for me only is just to point people to our Finance Canada website that has the full list. and

Lalo (22:16)

Yeah.

Kim Campbell (22:16)

and that really is the truth point. So people should just keep their eye on that. If things come on or off the list, it will be there. we’re still waiting for our customs we call it customs notice and you guys call it the CSMS messages. We’re still

Lalo (22:29)

Yes.

Kim Campbell (22:30)

waiting for that one to come out. unfortunately we’ve the last few times of retaliation, we haven’t seen it.

for the day before. So that’s the more technical pieces. Like Mollie just pointed out, it’s one thing to have the EO, but you really need the the direction from the the folks that actually administer these programs. And we’re still waiting for that. So people should probably keep their eye on that. But the list for sure

Mollie (22:51)

and

Kim Campbell (22:51)

is out.

Mollie (22:52)

and Kim, where’s the list of the well you they’re not I’m gonna call them exemptions or exclusions, but you had a different word for them. The remission. Yeah, where’s that list?

Kim Campbell (22:59)

the remission. Remission. Yes. So

that should be around the same area. You could go back to a previous customs notice. And Lalo, maybe I could just send you a document that would would highlight these things. to see what the existing remissions are. So Mollie, that’s a really good call out because those ones are still in play. And in addition to that, if yours is not on there and you feel you qualified, again, goods are can’t be found in Canada, hardship,

kind of a situation, you can still apply for the remission. So I’ll provide all those links. so you will have that all in one place.

Lalo (23:32)

And those will be on the show notes, so everyone, if anyone is looking for that, and and as soon as we have that out. And this is gonna be a unique aside from the Friday shows from Cindy Allen, we don’t really publish on the same day, so this is gonna be on the same day. So but so so you all can look at that and it’s it’s

It’s as fresh as it is this morning so so if anything changes in the afternoon it’s not our fault.

Mollie (24:03)

But

Kim Campbell (24:03)

Well

you’re right. It could yeah, it could happen. Hop hopefully in this case it happens and they you know the three thirty eights

Lalo (24:09)

Right.

Kim Campbell (24:09)

get pulled and the Canadian retaliation gets pulled.

Lalo (24:11)

Yeah,

yeah, let’s make this show obsolete, right? Let’s let’s do

Kim Campbell (24:14)

Yeah, exactly.

Mollie (24:14)

Yeah.

Lalo (24:16)

let’s be like I don’t know if y’all are Kenny Chesney fans, but I I’m a total big time Kenny Chesney fan. He has that song Get Along, so hopefully we can all get along here pretty quick. So

Kim Campbell (24:25)

Well,

ironically, we can all get along. It’s the other folks that don’t seem to be able to get along.

Lalo (24:29)

Well, you’re right.

Mollie (24:29)

Ha ha ha.

Lalo (24:33)

You’re you’re right. You’re right. So

Kim Campbell (24:35)

Yeah. But I

think in the end that’s what’s gonna get us through the whole thing, to be honest, is is these kind of connections outside of those pieces of it. But yeah, it’s definitely a little bit tense in Canada. Elbows are way back.

Lalo (24:48)

my goodness.

Do you think they’ll rename the Gordy Howe? Bridge Bridge?

Kim Campbell (24:56)

well, I somebody might. I know we’re not.

Lalo (24:58)

No, I know you are.

Yeah. And you have you now you

Mollie (25:05)

Ha

Lalo (25:05)

have

Mollie (25:05)

ha.

Lalo (25:06)

now you have two Gordy Howe references, there bridge and the elbows though.

Kim Campbell (25:09)

Yeah,

and I and it has

Mollie (25:10)

Yeah.

Kim Campbell (25:10)

a high I probably should not have my elbows up this way. It’s I think it’s more like

Lalo (25:14)

Yes, it is. It’s like this.

Mollie (25:15)

Yeah, like this. Yeah.

Kim Campbell (25:16)

Or

Lalo (25:21)

Anything else from you, Mollie? Are you good?

Mollie (25:23)

No, Kim, it was great to to be on a podcast with you, Lalo Thanks for having me as always.

Kim Campbell (25:28)

Same Mollie.

Mollie (25:29)

And hopefully you’re not boycotting the US enough that we don’t get to dance in February at ATCC. Okay.

Kim Campbell (25:33)

Well, you n you know of nothing else, I’ll be there.

Lalo (25:36)

Awesome.

We will. We’ll see you at ATCC for sure. So anyway. Thank you, Mollie. Of course. yeah, GAC is coming up. You’re

Kim Campbell (25:42)

And if not before somewhere we got gak and other things coming up, so yeah. Yeah.

Lalo (25:47)

right. You’re right. But thank you. Thank you both. Mollie. of course.

Kim Campbell (25:50)

Thank you, Lalo, for giving us this platform to share with our

trade professionals.

Lalo (25:54)

Yes, and I’m glad you reached out. I’m I’m glad it’s working at least that way, right? You know, where you know that you can reach out and tell me, hey, can we do something? Awesome. Well thank thank you so

Kim Campbell (25:59)

Well yeah, you’re you’re my foundational person, so for information.

Mollie (26:03)

Right.

Lalo (26:07)

much. Mollie, safe travels. Kim, thank you so much.

Mollie (26:09)

Thank you.

Kim Campbell (26:09)

Yeah, safe travels.

Lalo (26:12)

y’all have a good one.

Kim Campbell (26:13)

Thank you, you two.

Mollie (26:13)

Thanks.

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