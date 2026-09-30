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30 September 2026

Keeping Pace With Modern Marketing: Practical Legal Risk Mitigation In The Age Of AI And Influencers (Video)

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Arnold & Porter

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Arnold & Porter is a firm of more than 1,000 lawyers, providing sophisticated litigation and transactional capabilities, renowned regulatory experience and market-leading multidisciplinary practices in the life sciences and financial services industries. Our global reach, experience and deep knowledge allow us to work across geographic, cultural, technological and ideological borders.
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Arnold & Porter's Consumer Products & Retail Industry Group presents a webinar exploring how companies can navigate the complex intersection of AI-driven marketing features and influencer partnerships. The session addresses critical risk management strategies for modern consumer marketing, from claim substantiation to third-party content oversight. Attendees will gain actionable insights on balancing compelling brand narratives with regulatory compliance in today's fast-paced digital landscape.
United States Media, Telecoms, IT, Entertainment
Raqiyyah Pippins and Theresa M. House
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Join Arnold & Porter’s Consumer Products & Retail Industry Group for the next program in our Consumer Products & Retail Navigator webinar series, focused on how companies can practically mitigate litigation and regulatory risk in an environment shaped by AI-driven features and influencer-led content.

Today’s consumer marketing moves at a rapid pace, especially when AI-driven features and influencer partnerships are involved. This session will provide practical tips for managing risk, including integrating disclosures, negotiating talent agreements, what claim substantiation should look like in practice, how to align performance and “health-adjacent” messaging with available evidence, and where common pitfalls arise from third-party content and digital UX claims. Attendees will leave with pragmatic tips for reducing risk while preserving compelling brand storytelling, as well as best practices for monitoring influencer content and compliance.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

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Photo of Raqiyyah Pippins
Raqiyyah Pippins
Photo of Theresa M. House
Theresa M. House
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
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