Keeping Pace With Modern Marketing: Practical Legal Risk Mitigation In The Age Of AI And Influencers (Video)

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Join Arnold & Porter’s Consumer Products & Retail Industry Group for the next program in our Consumer Products & Retail Navigator webinar series, focused on how companies can practically mitigate litigation and regulatory risk in an environment shaped by AI-driven features and influencer-led content.

Today’s consumer marketing moves at a rapid pace, especially when AI-driven features and influencer partnerships are involved. This session will provide practical tips for managing risk, including integrating disclosures, negotiating talent agreements, what claim substantiation should look like in practice, how to align performance and “health-adjacent” messaging with available evidence, and where common pitfalls arise from third-party content and digital UX claims. Attendees will leave with pragmatic tips for reducing risk while preserving compelling brand storytelling, as well as best practices for monitoring influencer content and compliance.