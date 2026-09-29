Telephone And Texting Compliance News — September 2026

We’re pleased to present our latest edition of Telephone and Texting Compliance News, providing insights and news related to the Telephone Consumer Protection Act (TCPA).

In this month’s Regulatory Update, we cover the FCC’s proposal to significantly expand the Robocall Mitigation Database, potentially bringing more voice-related service providers under its oversight and introducing new compliance, disclosure, and enforcement requirements.

And in our Litigation Update, we look at a question that could reshape TCPA litigation: Do text messages still support National and Internal Do Not Call claims? As courts across the country continue to interpret the impact of McKesson and related decisions, a growing number are reaching conclusions that may surprise both plaintiffs and businesses.

If you have suggestions for topics you’d like us to feature in this newsletter, or any questions about the content in this issue, please feel free to reach out to an attorney on Mintz’s TCPA and Consumer Calling Practice team.

// Regulatory Update

// Litigation Update