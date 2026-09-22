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22 September 2026

ICC Releases Updated Edition Of Alcohol Advertising Guidance

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The International Chamber of Commerce has released an updated Framework for Responsible Alcohol Marketing Communications, providing enhanced guidance on marketing to minors, influencer responsibilities, and alcohol-free brand extensions. This 2026 edition addresses critical issues in modern alcohol advertising, including transparency requirements and the special obligations marketers have when engaging influencers and endorsers.
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Jeffrey A Greenbaum (Frankfurt Kurnit Klein Selz)
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The International Chamber of Commerce just released an updated edition of the ICC Framework for Responsible Alcohol Marketing Communications. The 2026 edition, developed by the ICC Global Marketing & Advertising Commission, updates guidance from the ICC about how to apply the ICC Advertising and Marketing Communication Code's principles to alcohol marketing and alcohol-free brand extensions.

The new edition provides additional guidance on a variety of important topics, such as marketing to children and teens, transparency, the role of influencers, and the use of alcohol-free brand extensions.

Significantly, regarding brand extension, the updated Framework advises, “Where alcohol-free brand extensions are marketed, communications should reflect a responsible and appropriate approach, taking into account the nature of the alcohol-free product and its primary target audience.”

Noting that all participants in the marketing ecosystem are responsible for complying with the ICC Code, the new Framework emphasizes that, “Marketers have special responsibilities for ensuring that influencer and other endorsers they engage comply with the ICC Code provisions, this Framework, and their internal standards and guidelines.” The ICC also advises marketers to “draw on influencer marketing self regulatory frameworks and voluntary self certification schemes.”

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

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Photo of Jeffrey A Greenbaum (Frankfurt Kurnit Klein Selz)
Jeffrey A Greenbaum (Frankfurt Kurnit Klein Selz)
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