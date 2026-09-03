(Full Ep.) Deserve To Win P. 48: Lead Generation Industry 40% Fraud??? So Says Anura CEO Rich Kahn! (Video)

Rich Kahn, CEO of Anura, reveals shocking statistics about fraud in the lead generation industry, claiming that up to 40% of leads may be fraudulent.

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Another huge episode of Deserve to Win just dropped-- and this one may be our most important yet.

The Czar speaks at conferences across the nation cautioning about the dangers of black hat lead gen-- "if you're buying leads you're buying risk."

Well according to Anura's Rich Kahn the lead generation industry has toppled into catastrophic levels of fraud-- up to 40%!

That means 2 out of every 5 leads sold in the market is some sort of fraud-- either being generated by a click farm, a bot, or through other malicious means. It also means that these leads are just TCPA lawsuits waiting to happen.

If the lead generation industry really is producing 40% fraud this is a junk industry that is headed for heavier regulation-- if not an outright shutdown.

R.E.A.C.H. members continue to light the way forward, however, demonstrating that responsible LEGAL lead generation CAN be done and done profitably. Yet the allure of easy money is simply too much for some companies to do the right thing.

We discuss all of this-- including the availability of Anura to STOP fraud to the source-- which begs the question as to why more companies aren't using it.

Before we get there, however, we break down several critical TCPAWorld developments including:

1. The MASSIVE developments around Heidrapour potentially facing serious legal consequences for his TCPA lead generation/referral tactics (this story could end up changing everything about how TCPA litigation is brought);

2. A major CIPA standing ruling may help folks avoid litigation in the future;

3. Lofty is hammering Vivek Shah-- but the guy will not go away quietly;

4. The split of authority on SMS continues to widen-- we break it all down; and

5. PLG Damage attorneys sees a TCPA suit dismissed for failure to prosecute-- that's even worse than Gerald Lane!

Its all part of a massive 48th episode of Deserve to Win.

Check it out right now!

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