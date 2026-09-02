SEC Sends Three Significant Disclosure And Proxy Rulemakings To OIRA

The SEC’s requested title for the shareholder proposal rulemaking, “Rescission of Rule 14a-8’s Federal Regulation of Shareholder Proposals,” signals a possible fundamental reconsideration of the federal shareholder proposal framework rather than incremental amendments.

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Key Takeaways

The SEC has sent three rulemaking proposals to OIRA , covering executive compensation disclosure reform , shareholder proposals under Rule 14a-8 , and proxy solicitation modernization .

has sent three rulemaking proposals to , covering , , and . The SEC’s requested title for the shareholder proposal rulemaking, “Rescission of Rule 14a-8’s Federal Regulation of Shareholder Proposals,” signals a possible fundamental reconsideration of the federal shareholder proposal framework rather than incremental amendments.

signals a possible rather than incremental amendments. All three proposals carry an October 2026 target date on the SEC’s Regulatory Flexibility Agenda, so public companies should prepare for significant proxy season and disclosure changes this fall.

In the days leading up to the Labor Day holiday, the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC or Commission) submitted three significant rulemaking proposals to the White House Office of Information and Regulatory Affairs (OIRA) for review, reconfirming expectations that potentially significant changes to executive compensation disclosure and the federal proxy rules may be on the way.

Executive Compensation Disclosure Reform

On August 26, OIRA posted the SEC’s proposed Executive Compensation Disclosure Reform rulemaking. Although the proposal itself is not yet public, the initiative follows SEC Chairman Paul Atkins’ May 2026 roundtable examining whether the current executive compensation disclosure regime has become overly complex and whether existing requirements could be streamlined. SEC Staff also reconfirmed at the Society for Corporate Governance’s Annual Conference in July that the Commission intends to address executive compensation disclosure through proposed rulemaking. OIRA has designated the proposal as economically significant.

Shareholder Proposal Modernization

On August 28, OIRA posted a proposal currently titled “Shareholder Proposal Modernization.” Notably, however, the SEC requested that the proposal appear on OIRA’s website as “Rescission of Rule 14a-8’s Federal Regulation of Shareholder Proposals and Amendments to Rule 14a-4.” The requested title suggests that the Commission may be considering a fundamental reconsideration of the federal shareholder proposal framework rather than incremental amendments to Rule 14a-8.

The development is particularly significant in light of the Division of Corporation Finance’s recent announcement that it is discontinuing responses to Rule 14a-8 no-action requests unless and until the Division announces otherwise (see our blog post on the topic for more details). Taken together, the developments point toward a potentially substantial rethinking of the SEC’s historical role in the shareholder proposal process. OIRA has also designated this proposal as economically significant.

Proxy Solicitation Modernization

Also on August 28, OIRA posted a separate proposal currently titled “Amendments to Certain Proxy Rules,” which the SEC has requested be renamed “Proxy Solicitation Modernization.” According to OIRA, the Division of Corporation Finance is considering recommending amendments to modernize certain rules governing the proxy solicitation process, including filing and procedural requirements relating to proxy solicitations and shareholder meetings, with the goal of reducing costs and compliance burdens.

What Should Public Companies Expect Now?

All three proposals appeared on the SEC’s most recent Regulatory Flexibility Agenda with an October 2026 target date for proposed rules.

The near-simultaneous submission of all three suggests that public companies could see significant developments in executive compensation disclosure, shareholder proposals, and proxy regulation this fall.

We will continue to monitor these developments and provide additional updates as the proposals are released.

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