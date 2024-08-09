ARTICLE
9 August 2024

Court Considers Vodka Influencers' Posts (Podcast)

KD
Two men – we'll call them Mario and Alin – purchased Blue Ice Vodka based, in part, on social media posts in which various influencers suggested that the vodka...
Apple, SoundCloud, Spotify

Two men – we'll call them Mario and Alin – purchased Blue Ice Vodka based, in part, on social media posts in which various influencers suggested that the vodka was a "healthy product" that can help with personal fitness and weight management. "After conducting some research," both men discovered that Blue Ice Vodka "does not have any health benefits." They also discovered that the influencers were paid to promote the vodka.

www.kelleydrye.com/viewpoints/blog...fluencers-posts

