SEC Filers: Time To Get Ready For EDGAR Next

The SEC has upgraded its long-standing EDGAR system with necessary security changes. These critical updates include changes to filer access and account management, as well as modernizing their API connections. Historically, filers have received one login credential, which is passed around to various individuals for filings, raising the question of security over these confidential and impactful filings.

The move into EDGAR Next will require time investment, and companies should get ahead of these updates prior to the compliance date. For the planners out there, the beta Filer Management site is up and running for companies who want early access. Even though the beta site will not allow for filing, getting familiar with the new functionality is an important step for all individual filers.

What can companies do now to prepare for the EDGAR Next transition?

Confirm contact information for each CIK

Identify a company administrator who will monitor individual logins, including annual review of approved filers

All individuals needing a login should begin the process to obtain their credentials

Develop a plan for team turnover and change management

Taking some time upfront to manage the administrative efforts needed to comply with EDGAR Next will surely prove beneficial when these requirements are layered on top of an already busy reporting season. The EDGAR Next dashboard goes live on March 24, 2025, and compliance becomes mandatory for all filings beginning September 15, 2025.

"The public and the SEC long have benefited from the EDGAR electronic filing system," said SEC Chair Gary Gensler. "Today's amendments are an important next step for EDGAR account access protocols."

