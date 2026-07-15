In The Action: Meet Lateral Partner Aaron Benjamin (Video)

Whether you're leading the way, disrupting an industry, entering a new phase of growth, or launching a defining product—we're in the room with you. In the action. Sleeves rolled up.
With a rich history spanning both sides of the Atlantic, we are present in the major commercial centers that matter to our clients: the U.S., the U.K., Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East. Combining scale with the speed clients demand, our defining capabilities include major litigation, critical transactions, strategic IP, and private wealth.
Our team of over 1,400 lawyers works hand-in-hand across markets, sectors, practice areas, and client teams. All-in problem solvers, we bring the creativity to think differently, and the pragmatism to get things done when it counts the most.
Embedded in your business and sharing your ambition, we take the work personally. Shaping what we do and how we do it around your goals and needs, always one step ahead of the moment.
Building trust, driving innovation, and moving markets forward.
In this episode of In the Action, host Eva Davis sits down with Aaron Benjamin to discuss what it takes to help financial institutions navigate complexity and seize opportunity.
Working shoulder to shoulder with investment banks and other financial market participants, Aaron helps clients manage risk while staying competitive. He creates pioneering financing structures while driving growth across Winston Taylor’s transatlantic platform.
And, before diving into the deals, we learn about another passion that keeps Aaron moving: aviation.
Watch to hear Aaron’s perspective on:
Building trust through practical solutions
Innovation in structured finance and cross-border lending
Helping financial institutions grow with confidence
Expanding opportunities across key financial centers
The future growth of Winston Taylor’s transactional practice
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