Reforming Regulation S‑K: Chairman Atkins Signals A Return To Materiality

On January 13, 2026, SEC Chairman Paul S. Atkins has announced a comprehensive, materiality‑first review of Regulation S‑K to combat disclosure overload and sharpen focus on what a reasonable investor would find useful for making investment decisions. Chairman Atkins noted that over the past four decades Regulation S-K has expanded substantially, and current disclosures often mix information that is material to reasonable investors with large volumes of immaterial detail. Citing the materiality standard reflected in TSC Industries v. Northway, he emphasized that overwhelming investors with immaterial information undermines investor protection and capital formation. The goal of the SEC's review is to refocus disclosure requirements so that periodic reports and proxy statements clearly convey information that a reasonable investor would consider important in making investment or voting decisions.

This initiative piggybacks on the SEC's 2025 roundtable on executive compensation disclosure (Item 402 of Reg S-K), which has generated more than 70 unique comment letters. The SEC staff is currently preparing recommended changes to Item 402 that could streamline narrative requirements, clarify the CD&A (Compensation Discussion and Analysis), and modernize or consolidate legacy tables to better connect intended and realized pay. The feedback to date highlights that length and complexity dilute the usefulness of current pay disclosures, reinforcing the case for simplification and clarity. The SEC has published roundtable resources and comment files, and the staff are actively developing Item 402 recommendations, with broader S‑K proposals to follow.

Companies and boards should consider providing comments to the SEC on Regulation S-K before the April 13, 2026 deadline. Comments can be submitted via the SEC's online form, by email to rule-comments@sec.gov with "CLL15" in the subject line, or by mail to the Office of the Secretary, using only one method per submission; personal information will not be redacted.

