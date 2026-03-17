No Guesswork: Building A Playbook For Family Office Private Fund Investing

For sophisticated investors, including family office principals and executives, investing in private funds requires more than a red flag review of the governing agreement and a completed subscription agreement. Across hedge, private equity, venture capital, and private credit funds, certain of the points of interest for legal reviews are consistent, e.g., conflicts of interest, liquidity, transparency, fees, and governance. But other items are specific to the fund category. Hedge funds may raise unique concerns in their use of side pocket mechanics or their approach to incentive crystallization; private equity and venture capital funds often present issues tied to certainty of capital obligations and allocation of investment opportunities; while private credit funds may challenge investors to analyze complex slow-pay withdrawal terms.

In practice, meaningful investor protections are often secured through side letters, which adapt the fund's otherwise standardized terms to the specific needs of the investor. Thus, a critical step for family office principals and executives is to translate their broader concerns into contractual protections, and this requires efficient legal reviews that are focused on clear up-front objectives. Even the leanest internal teams can run institutional-grade reviews if they look to standardize their inputs and asks, allocate their time and resources appropriately, and monitor closely what they arrive at in the key documentation.

Key consideration

Increasingly, family offices access alternative assets through multifamily office platforms, private bank–affiliated wealth managers, and conduit or feeder sponsors. While such arrangements inevitably introduce another layer between investor and fund (therefore, no direct privity with the fund or its manager), they can deliver meaningful advantages, particularly through administrative scale and collective negotiation leverage, streamlined oversight, and easier access to top-tier managers. Even so, a family office should be sure to understand how investor-specific rights – such as MFN elections, liquidity preferences and reporting entitlements – flow through to the underlying investor, as the platform may hold the fund interest notwithstanding that the underlying investor ultimately bears the economic exposure. In addition, a family office should understand the fees and expenses being charged at the conduit and underlying fund level.

Standardize inputs: The "investment brief" counsel needs

Before outside counsel opens the partnership agreement, investors should consider providing a summary:

Strategy and other basics: Liquid/illiquid; expected duration; how the investment will be held; what history the investor has with the sponsor.

Liquid/illiquid; expected duration; how the investment will be held; what history the investor has with the sponsor. Key objectives: On fees; liquidity; valuation; leverage; conflicts; governance.

On fees; liquidity; valuation; leverage; conflicts; governance. The "never-agains": What experiences are to be avoided at all costs, e.g., unfunded givebacks; cross-collateralization downsides.

What experiences are to be avoided at all costs, e.g., unfunded givebacks; cross-collateralization downsides. Side letter precedent: The house template, with any deal-specific annotations.

Key consideration

Consider including in the brief a list of must-haves/non-starters, negotiation targets, and items that will be accepted/monitored. Should counsel's issues list focus only on the first two categories?

Allocate resources strategically

Distinguish between core items (e.g., economics, liquidity, governance, conflicts), operational items (e.g., reporting cadence and formats, notice rights, audit timetables), and bespoke items (e.g., co-invest priority, observer seats, special information rights). Where appropriate, let the sponsor and counsel know of precedent wins (e.g., "we have managed to get these terms in three very similar funds"). Sponsors respond better to a well-reasoned ask than what might be perceived to be a one-off experiment.

Sponsor perspective

While family offices can seek side letter protections, in high-demand funds, particularly those launched by top-quartile sponsors, or where an ask demands a material departure from precedent, investors may have insufficient leverage. In an extreme case, an investor's choice to push for too much in a negotiation may result in allocation loss.

Write side letters like you plan to implement them

A side letter is a contract that is meant to be monitored and implemented. If the investor cannot track whether the sponsor is performing its obligations, then it is of little use. Therefore, use clear triggers (e.g., "within 30 days of quarter-end, deliver X").

Manage costs and calendars

Consider whether and how your practices and legal-review needs should differ for vanilla strategies and offerings, and/or reviews where predecessor documents and "redlines" are readily available.

Commence legal review once near-final documents are available; do not wait for final operational due diligence (ODD) and/or investment committee (IC) approval.

Most-favored nations windows need to be monitored closely. Strive for consistency in approach to MFN elections.

Track your experiences

Track, portfolio-wide, your accumulated knowledge and precedents:

Where you won particular protections.

Provisions and processes that worked well, and with which sponsors.

Improvements that can be imported into your templates. Future asks become: "We have had this term with three sponsors this year and would like to start with that approach."

Key consideration

Build a short playbook that includes standardized side letter asks, with priorities, rationales, and acceptable compromises identified, and keep records of the forms accepted by particular sponsors.

Ensure a disciplined process

Family office investments often depend on the sophistication and professionalism of the in-house team. These executives – often seasoned investors or legal professionals – bring deep market experience and alignment with the family's long-term objectives. The role of the process is not to second-guess that judgment, but to support it; this may involve ensuring that any material deviation in process or key terms from the initial investment mandate or expectations is summarized to the investment committee or family principal. This practice strengthens transparency, maintains institutional consistency, and reinforces confidence among all stakeholders that decisions are made within a disciplined and well-documented framework.

Key consideration

An effective way to attract and retain senior investment professionals within a family office is to align compensation with performance through thoughtfully structured participation, such as co-investment rights, performance-based bonuses, or carried-interest-style incentives. Addressing these arrangements transparently reinforces trust, clarifies expectations, and helps the family compete for institutional-caliber talent without undermining governance discipline.

Select counsel with experience on both sides of the table

When selecting external legal counsel, family offices should prioritize firms and advisors that possess deep experience on both sides of the table – representing sponsors as well as investors. Counsel who have structured funds and advised sponsors will often anticipate sponsor pushback, understand what is truly "market," and know where flexibility may exist. Conversely, their work for institutional investors gives them credibility in negotiating protections and insight into how peer family offices approach similar issues. This dual perspective allows counsel to cut through boilerplate, focus on the terms that materially affect alignment, liquidity, and governance, and deploy negotiation strategies that resonate with sponsors. In short, counsel with balanced sponsor-investor experience can deliver more efficient reviews, more pragmatic outcomes, and better long-term protection of family capital.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.