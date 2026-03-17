ARTICLE
17 March 2026

Global Entry Remains Suspended: Update For International Travelers

GT
Greenberg Traurig, LLP

Contributor

Greenberg Traurig, LLP logo

Greenberg Traurig, LLP has more than 3,100 lawyers across 51 locations in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Latin America, and Asia. The firm’s broad geographic and practice range enables the delivery of innovative and strategic legal services across borders and industries. Recognized as a 2025 BTI “Best of the Best Recommended Law Firm” by general counsel for trust and relationship management, Greenberg Traurig is consistently ranked among the top firms on the Am Law Global 100, NLJ 500, and Law360 400. Greenberg Traurig is also known for its philanthropic giving, culture, innovation, and pro bono work. Web: www.gtlaw.com.

Explore Firm Details
On Feb. 22, 2026, the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) announced that it would suspend Global Entry arrival processing nationwide due to the ongoing partial federal government shutdown.
United States Corporate/Commercial Law
Anna Reiff

On Feb. 22, 2026, the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) announced that it would suspend Global Entry arrival processing nationwide due to the ongoing partial federal government shutdown.

DHS announced the suspension as part of a broader set of emergency measures designed to conserve funding and personnel during the lapse in appropriations. According to DHS, limited resources have required the department and its agencies to prioritize core national security and life-safety operations. As a result, it has paused programs considered facilitative rather than critical.

As of the date of this blog, Transportation Security Administration (TSA) PreCheck remains operational. Domestic security screening procedures have not changed, but TSA has indicated that it may reassess operations if staffing pressures increase as the shutdown continues.

DHS has not set forth a clear timeline for when Global Entry services will resume. DHS has stated that normal operations will return once congressional funding is reinstated. Until then, international travelers should consider building additional time into arrival plans, especially if connecting onward to domestic flights.

Manage Travel Timing Accordingly

For those traveling internationally in the coming weeks, flexibility and realistic timing will be key. Travelers may wish to monitor updates directly from DHS and U.S. Customs and Border Protection, as conditions may evolve depending on the duration of the shutdown.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

[View Source]
Authors
Photo of Anna Reiff
Anna Reiff
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More