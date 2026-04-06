Chancery Holds Forum Selection Clause In Stock Repurchase Agreement Does Not Bar Claims Arising Under Incorporated Separation Agreement

A Memorandum Opinion issued by Vice Chancellor Lori W. Will on March 17, 2026 in Armaments Research Company, Inc. v. William O'Neil, C.A. No. 2025-0944-LWW (Del. Ch. Mar. 17, 2026) provides an important reminder about the limits of forum selection clauses in multi-agreement transactions. The court dismissed an AI weapons analytics company's attempt to invoke a Delaware forum selection clause in a Stock Repurchase Agreement to enjoin a co-founder's breach of contract claims filed in North Carolina — holding that the forum selection clause did not reach claims arising under a prior Separation Agreement that the later agreement had incorporated but not extinguished.

Background

Armaments Research Company, Inc. ("Armaments") is a Delaware corporation that provides AI-driven weapons analytics. William O'Neil was a co-founder of the company. In 2021, O'Neil and Armaments signed a Separation Agreement establishing a detailed process to value and repurchase O'Neil's equity stake in the company. The parties later executed a Stock Repurchase Agreement to carry out that equity transfer.

Three years after the agreements were signed, a dispute arose over the agreed-upon contract price. O'Neil filed suit in North Carolina, asserting claims under the Separation Agreement related to the valuation of his equity. Armaments responded by filing in the Delaware Court of Chancery. Armaments' operative amended complaint sought: (1) a declaratory judgment that O'Neil's notice of rescission was invalid and that the results of a 2024 valuation should be confirmed; and (2) a preliminary anti-suit injunction to halt the North Carolina action, premised on a Delaware forum selection clause in the Stock Repurchase Agreement.

Analysis

Vice Chancellor Will dismissed both claims. The central question was whether O'Neil's North Carolina lawsuit — brought under the Separation Agreement — constituted a breach of the forum selection clause contained in the Stock Repurchase Agreement.

The court began with contract interpretation. Armaments argued that the Stock Repurchase Agreement superseded and displaced the Separation Agreement, such that all disputes between the parties — wherever they arose — should be litigated in Delaware under the later agreement's forum selection clause. Vice Chancellor Will rejected this argument. Rather than manifesting a clear intent to extinguish the earlier agreement, the Stock Repurchase Agreement repeatedly incorporated and relied upon the Separation Agreement. The two agreements were interdependent, not mutually exclusive. The court found no clear indication that the parties intended the Stock Repurchase Agreement to serve as a comprehensive replacement for the earlier deal.

Because O'Neil's North Carolina claims arose under the Separation Agreement — which contained no Delaware forum selection clause — he did not breach the Stock Repurchase Agreement's forum provision by suing in North Carolina. Armaments' claim for breach of the forum selection clause was therefore dismissed with prejudice under Court of Chancery Rule 12(b)(6).

The court also dismissed the declaratory judgment claim without prejudice. Vice Chancellor Will concluded that the rescission dispute was overripe for adjudication in Delaware, finding it could be fully and adequately resolved in the already-pending North Carolina proceeding. With the underlying claims dismissed, the motion for a preliminary anti-suit injunction was denied as moot.

Key Takeaways

The Armaments Research decision highlights a drafting and litigation risk that arises whenever a transaction is memorialized in multiple related agreements executed at different times. A forum selection clause in a later agreement will not automatically extend to claims arising under an earlier agreement — particularly when the later agreement incorporates rather than supersedes the earlier one.

Practitioners drafting separation and equity repurchase agreements should consider including an explicit integration or supersession clause if the intent is for the later document to displace the earlier one in all respects, including for forum purposes. Without that clarity, a counterparty may successfully argue — as O'Neil did here — that its claims arise under the pre-existing agreement and are therefore not subject to the forum selection clause in the later document. For litigators, this case also reinforces that Delaware courts will scrutinize anti-suit injunction requests carefully. A pending parallel proceeding in another jurisdiction, standing alone, will not justify the extraordinary remedy of enjoining a party from pursuing its claims elsewhere.

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