SEC Extends Section 16(a) Reporting To FPI Directors And Officers And Grants Conditional Relief In Six Jurisdictions

Foley Hoag provides innovative, strategic legal services to public, private and government clients. We have premier capabilities in the life sciences, healthcare, technology, energy, professional services and private funds fields, and in cross-border disputes. The diverse experiences of our lawyers contribute to the exceptional senior-level service we deliver to clients.

Article Insights

Ryan M. Rourke Reed’s articles from Foley Hoag LLP are most popular: in United States

with readers working within the Insurance industries Foley Hoag LLP are most popular: within Antitrust/Competition Law and Immigration topic(s)

The SEC has adopted a final rule implementing the Holding Foreign Insiders Accountable Act that, effective March 18, 2026, subjects directors and officers of foreign private issuers to the insider ownership reporting regime of Exchange Act Section 16(a) on Forms 3, 4, and 5. In a coordinated action, the SEC also issued a conditional exemptive order that relieves directors and officers of FPIs organized in Canada, Chile, the European Economic Area, the Republic of Korea, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom—who are subject to “qualifying” home‑jurisdiction regimes—from filing Section 16(a) reports with the SEC, provided their home‑jurisdiction reports are timely and publicly available in English. As a result, Section 16(a) reporting will begin for FPI insiders on March 18th, with the above-mentioned targeted carve‑out where the SEC has determined foreign reporting is substantially similar and investor transparency is preserved.

Statutory Backdrop and the SEC's Final Rule

The Holding Foreign Insiders Accountable Act, enacted in December 2025, amended Exchange Act Section 16(a) to reach directors and officers (but not 10% stockholders) of foreign private issuers that have a class of equity securities registered under Section 12 of the Exchange Act. Previously, Rule 3a12‑3(b) exempted FPI securities from compliance with Section 16. The SEC's final rule implements the HFIAA by amending Rule 3a12‑3(b), Rule 16a‑2, and Forms 3, 4, and 5. The rule removes the across‑the‑board exemption for FPIs in Rule 3a12‑3(b) and replaces it with a narrower exemption that continues to exclude FPI securities from Section 16(b), the short‑swing profit recovery provision, and Section 16(c), the short‑sale prohibition, while making Section 16(a) reporting applicable to covered insiders.

The rule also conforms and clarifies mechanics under Rule 16a‑2 and the Section 16 forms to reflect the statute's coverage so that the standard Section 16(a) reporting architecture now applies to FPI insiders. Forms 3, 4, and 5 must be filed electronically on EDGAR by the same deadlines that apply to insiders of domestic issuers. The adopting release notes technical updates to accommodate non‑U.S. trading venues and address cross‑border holdings, while underscoring that references in rules and form instructions to transactions “not exempt from Section 16(b)” do not relieve FPI directors and officers from reporting transactions otherwise required by Section 16(a).

Who Is Covered and What Must Be Filed

Coverage under the HFIAA and the final rule turns on status as a director or officer within the meaning of Exchange Act Section 3(a)(7) and Rule 16a‑1(f). Directors and officers of FPIs with a class of equity securities registered under Section 12 of the Exchange Act must file initial statements of beneficial ownership on Form 3, report changes in ownership on Form 4, and report certain year‑end items on Form 5. These filings must be made in structured data on EDGAR and in English, and the same substantive and technical instructions that govern domestic issuer insiders apply to FPI insiders, including the use of transaction codes.

The SEC made clear that the HFIAA did not expand Section 16 to beneficial owners of more than 10 percent of an FPI's registered class of securities. A 10 percent holder of an FPI remains outside Section 16 unless that person also serves as a director or officer, in which case Section 16(a) applies to that individual in their capacity as a director or officer. The adopting release likewise preserves the applicability of other Exchange Act regimes, such as Sections 13(d), 13(g), and, where relevant, 13(f), which operate independently of Section 16(a).

Timing, Mechanics, and Transitional Considerations

The final rule is effective March 18, 2026, which is also the date on which Section 16(a) reporting begins for covered FPI insiders and Form 3 filings for current directors and officers are due (unless insider status occurred after March 8). As with domestic issuers, a Form 3 is required upon first becoming a reporting person or upon an issuer first registering a class of equity securities under Section 12, a Form 4 is due within two business days following a reportable transaction and must be submitted by 10:00 p.m. Eastern Time on the due date, and a Form 5 is due within 45 days after fiscal year‑end for any holdings or transactions properly reportable on that form. The SEC's amendments to the forms add fields that make it easier to identify non‑U.S. trading symbols and mailing details pertinent to foreign jurisdictions, recognizing that many FPIs have securities that trade in multiple markets.

The SEC and its staff have also addressed transitional issues, including how initial Form 3 deadlines align for individuals who became directors or officers before the effective date and how Rule 16a‑2 applies to transactions effected before March 18. The overarching principle is to carry forward the familiar timing rules while providing clarity for FPIs entering the Section 16 framework for the first time.

Continuing Exemptions Under Sections 16(b) and 16(c)

A central feature of the final rule is what it does not change. As amended, Rule 3a12‑3(b) continues to exempt FPI securities from the operation of Section 16(b) and Section 16(c). That means the HFIAA's expansion of reporting does not impose short‑swing profit disgorgement or short‑sale prohibitions on transactions in FPI securities by directors and officers under U.S. federal law. The SEC's approach aligns the new reporting mandate with the statute's text, which added FPI directors and officers to Section 16(a) “solely for the purposes of this subsection,” while avoiding the collateral consequences that might follow from bringing FPI securities within Sections 16(b) and 16(c).

This has practical consequences for both compliance and litigation risk. FPIs must now support real‑time reporting of individual insider transactions, including equity compensation events, but they do not face the strict‑liability disgorgement regime that has driven private enforcement activity for domestic issuers. At the same time, nothing in the rule alters other disclosure and market‑abuse obligations that may arise under U.S. or home‑country law.

The March 5 Exemptive Order and "Substantially Similar" Regimes

Exercising new authority in Section 16(a)(5), the SEC issued an order that conditionally exempts directors and officers of FPIs from Section 16(a) where foreign law already imposes substantially similar insider reporting and investor access. The order identifies six “qualifying jurisdictions”—Canada, Chile, the European Economic Area, the Republic of Korea, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom—and lists the corresponding “qualifying regulations,” such as Article 19 of the EU and UK Market Abuse Regulations, Canada's National Instruments governing insider reporting and the SEDI system, Korea's provisions in the Financial Investment Services and Capital Markets Act, Switzerland's SIX Listing Rules, and Chile's Securities Market Law and implementing rule.

The exemptive relief is subject to two conditions. First, an FPI must be incorporated or organized in a qualifying jurisdiction, and second, its directors and officers must be subject to a qualifying regulation. The order recognizes that the qualifying regulation may be from a different qualifying jurisdiction than the place of incorporation, which accommodates cross‑border listings within the set of designated regimes.

Conditions to Rely on the Exemption

The order conditions relief on concrete investor‑protection safeguards that mirror core elements of Section 16(a). A director or officer invoking the exemption must actually report transactions in the issuer's securities as required by the applicable qualifying regulation, even if that person would not be treated as a “director” or “officer” for home‑country purposes but falls within the Exchange Act definitions. The reports also must be publicly available in English within two business days of the home‑jurisdiction filing. The SEC acknowledged that some foreign filing systems may not accept English‑language submissions and indicated that making an English version available on the issuer's website by the deadline would satisfy the public‑access condition.

Failure to meet any condition disqualifies reliance on the order, and the individual would need to comply with Section 16(a) by filings with the SEC. The order thus avoids duplicative reporting where a substantially similar regime is in place and ensures that U.S. investors continue to receive timely, accessible information about insider holdings and transactions in FPIs that access U.S. public markets.

Practical Implications and What to Watch

For FPIs outside the six qualifying jurisdictions, the new regime requires immediate operational readiness. Issuers should identify covered directors and officers using the Exchange Act definitions, arrange EDGAR access and authorization under current EDGAR procedures, update insider trading and pre‑clearance protocols, and build processes to capture, review, and file reportable transactions within two business days. For FPIs within qualifying jurisdictions, the focus shifts to confirming that every covered insider is reporting under the applicable home‑jurisdiction rule on the required timetable and that English‑language versions of those reports are publicly posted within two business days, whether on the regulator's system or, where necessary, the issuer's website.

The SEC's order expressly contemplates expansion or contraction of the qualifying‑jurisdiction list. Market participants should monitor whether additional regimes are recognized as substantially similar, whether changes in EU or UK market‑abuse rules affect eligibility, and whether geopolitical or regulatory developments alter the composition of the EEA in a way that affects coverage. FPIs with multiple listings should also pay close attention to how home‑country and host‑country rules interact to ensure that the exemption's incorporation‑and‑regulation criteria are satisfied.

Conclusion

The SEC's final rule closes a longstanding gap by extending Section 16(a) reporting to the directors and officers of FPIs, while preserving FPIs' historical exemption from short‑swing profit and short‑sale restrictions. The companion exemptive order balances the new mandate with targeted, conditions‑based relief in jurisdictions whose insider reporting regimes the SEC has found substantially similar, conditioned on timely, English‑language public access. For many FPIs, March 18, 2026 marks the start of a new compliance regime; for others, the order avoids duplicative filings but still demands disciplined execution under home‑country rules and prompt English disclosure. The SEC has left the door open to adjust the exemption as foreign regimes evolve, so issuers and insiders should implement robust processes now and stay alert to further SEC actions and staff guidance that refine the contours of this cross‑border reporting framework.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.