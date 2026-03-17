Family Office Investments: What's Different About Venture Capital Funds?

Family offices may from time to time be presented with opportunities to invest in venture capital funds. Although venture capital and private equity funds traditionally...

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Family offices may from time to time be presented with opportunities to invest in venture capital funds. Although venture capital and private equity funds traditionally share the same broad closed-end fund architecture, they differ in meaningful ways that affect expenses, governance rights and remedies, liquidity assumptions, and side letter priorities. This article explores some areas in which these fund terms diverge.

Fees

Private equity funds often charge headline management fees of 1.5% to 2.0% per annum during the commitment period, with a step-down thereafter to a fee base that is tied to invested capital (or, less commonly, net asset value). This approach reflects the predictability of private equity deployment and the reduced sourcing intensity that exists once the portfolio is substantially constructed. Under this approach, post-commitment period fee revenues for the sponsor decline as realizations occur. By comparison, venture capital funds will more frequently charge headline management fees at or above 2.0% per annum, and the fee base often remains committed capital for a much longer period – sometimes for the full term. This can be attributed to the fact that early stage portfolios are assumed to require follow-on rounds and more substantial reserves; even after the commitment period, a significant portion of the committed capital may be needed for these future rounds. Because venture capital fee structures are built around this reserve-intensive model, a comparison of headline fee rate may obscure meaningful differences in net investor outcomes between these two fund types.



Key consideration

Fee bases (committed versus invested capital, for example) can have a larger impact on net returns than headline fee rates. But, from the sponsor's perspective, the committed capital fee base in venture capital is not a windfall; it is more of a structural necessity. Follow-on rounds in venture capital are less predictable, require rapid decision-making, and often occur long after the commitment period has ended.



Transaction fees and offset mechanisms

Private equity transactions routinely generate monitoring, advisory, director, and financing fees payable by portfolio companies, and these fees are typically the subject of a 100% offset against management fees – a useful investor protection. Venture capital funds operate in an environment in which transaction fees are less common and, if they arise, more often retained by the sponsor without a full offset. Director fees are still typically offset in full, but other categories are not always subject to offset, as venture capital investors focus less on offset mechanics and more on evaluating the overall fee load relative to the strategy and the sponsor's involvement.



Investment period and deployment cadence

Private equity fund commitment periods often run for four years or more, and deployment follows a structured and relatively predictable cadence tied to negotiated transactions. Venture capital deployment tends to be more episodic and dependent on founder pipelines, competitive rounds, and market timing. Venture capital fund commitment periods are sometimes shorter, and the deployment pattern is less regular. Further, as discussed earlier, venture capital earmarks for follow-on rounds affect liquidity expectations and pacing analyses for investors, including family offices.



Fund term and extension dynamics

Private equity funds often target a 10-year term with one or two extension periods. Realizations generally occur in a reasonably compact window once the portfolio enters the harvest phase. Venture capital funds have a similar nominal term length but are somewhat more likely to seek extensions. Early stage companies may need to remain private for longer periods than originally envisaged, and tail positions may continue to hold meaningful upside potential. Venture capital funds therefore exhibit longer liquidity profiles and less predictability in return timing.



Key consideration

Early stage venture capital assets often remain private longer than expected, requiring extensions to the stated fund term.



Waterfall mechanics

Private equity fund waterfalls will often include a preferred return (8% remains common), followed by a catch-up and a carry (often the classic 20%). Whole-fund European waterfalls remain common among institutional sponsors, reinforcing alignment by ensuring that carry is earned only after the portfolio as a whole meets base-case return expectations. Venture capital funds, by comparison, more frequently omit a preferred return altogether and more often rely on deal-by-deal carry structures. Investors may accept these terms because in early stage portfolios, deployment is irregular and the distribution of outcomes is highly skewed, so that a significant preferred return rate could prevent a sponsor from ever earning carry, with the risk of that outcome operating to undermine team incentives, discourage risk-appropriate decision-making, and ultimately disadvantage investors.



Progressive (tiered) carried interest

Private equity fund carry structures tend to be uniform – commonly 20% after the preferred return – with tiered or progressive rates rarely seen outside bespoke mandates. By comparison, we see tiered carry more often in venture capital, especially among established franchises, where outlier performance, rather than fee load, is the primary economic driver for both sponsor and investor. Emerging sponsors and micro-venture capital funds may also use tiered carry as an economic lever in an effort to compete on leaner fee structures or demonstrate alignment.



Sponsor commitments

Private equity sponsor commitments can be significant (1% to 5% is not uncommon), serving as an excellent alignment mechanism. Venture capital sponsor commitments are often smaller. As a result, alignment in venture capital may rely less on the sponsor's personal capital and more on the long-term economic incentives inherent in the model, particularly the need to demonstrate performance in order to raise subsequent funds, maintain access to high-quality founder networks, and sustain a durable franchise.



Key-person, no-fault, and other investor protections

Private equity funds routinely include key-person triggers, no-fault removal rights, no-fault termination mechanics, and successor fund limitations. Venture capital fund governance protections can be less robust, particularly in early stage funds, where sponsors may have smaller teams, dynamic roles, and prize rapid execution in competitive rounds. These differences sometimes disappear when institutional investors dominate the investor base of the given fund.



Key consideration

Family offices should not assume that private equity governance terms – key-person triggers, no-fault provisions – necessarily apply equally to venture capital. Sponsors may point out that early stage companies move quickly and founder relationships are delicate; rigid governance mechanics can impair their speed and flexibility.



Co-investment rights

Co-investments are a core feature of private equity fund sponsor strategies. For many sponsors, transaction sizes, control rights, and structured processes allow for repeatable and scalable co-investment programs, often governed by formal allocation policies. In the venture capital space, co-investments may be more opportunistic. They may arise through follow-on rounds or special allocations into breakout companies. Co-investment in venture capital may also be significantly more capacity constrained. Family offices should not assume that the formalized co-investment programs they may see in private equity can be translated into predictable venture capital allocations.



Successor fund limitations

Private equity funds commonly include explicit restrictions on raising successor funds that overlap materially with the current vehicle, preserving alignment during the commitment period. Venture capital funds will sometimes include less onerous restrictions, perhaps where sponsors envisage the pursuit of seed, early-stage, and growth strategies that are not directly overlapping. As venture capital platforms mature, however, investors will increasingly push for clearer boundaries to ensure appropriate opportunity allocation and avoid strategy drift or dilution of attention.



Continuation funds

Continuation funds are, as discussed earlier, now a widely used tool in private equity, allowing sponsors to retain assets, offer liquidity to existing investors, and reset economics around longer hold periods. In venture capital, continuation funds are somewhat less common and are more likely to involve exceptional assets that need to remain private longer than expected, rather than the multi-asset secondary processes that are seen in private equity. Because these continuation vehicles often have single assets, pricing, conflicts analysis, and LP roll-over mechanics tend to be particularly important.

Private equity and venture capital funds share a common legal chassis, but can diverge materially when it comes to factors such as fee structures, deployment patterns, alignment mechanisms, and liquidity timelines. For family offices, these distinctions matter at the underwriting, negotiation, and monitoring stages. Understanding them should allow family offices to calibrate expectations appropriately, tailor side letter requests, and integrate both fund types into a coherent long-term portfolio strategy.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.