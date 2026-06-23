Alternative Investments In 401(k) Plans: Implications For Public Pension Leaders

Key Takeaways:

Alternative investments in 401(k) plans introduce new complexity around valuation, liquidity, and oversight.

Public pension systems have long managed the complexities tied to private equity and other alternative assets, offering valuable insight into oversight, reporting, and risk management practices.

As retirement investment structures evolve, public pension leaders have an opportunity to strengthen transparency, participant education, and governance surrounding alternative investments.

Recent federal action has opened the door for defined contribution plans — including 401(k)s — to offer alternative investments such as private equity. While this development introduces new opportunities for retirement diversification, it also brings complex valuation, liquidity, and governance challenges that defined contribution sponsors have limited experience managing.

At MGO, we audit many defined benefit pension plans and regularly work with public pension systems managing alternative investments — giving us unique insight into the fiduciary and operational considerations that emerge as defined contribution plans expand access to private equity and other alternative assets.

A New Era of Complexity for 401(k) Plans

Historically, alternative investments have been concentrated within defined benefit plans and institutional portfolios. Their inclusion in 401(k) options marks a significant shift toward a more complex investment landscape for individual participants. Alternatives introduce challenges that differ markedly from traditional mutual funds, including Level 3 valuations, capital call structures, less frequent reporting cycles, and long-term illiquidity.

These issues create material fiduciary considerations for 401(k) plan sponsors, recordkeepers, and investment committees — many of whom lack the governance frameworks and operational infrastructure to effectively oversee private equity and other alternatives.

Public Pension Systems Have Lived This Reality

Public Employees’ Retirement Systems (PERS) organizations have long navigated the intricacies of alternative investment portfolios. Through established policies, mature risk management structures, and extensive experience with general partners, public pension plans have developed the oversight mechanisms necessary to steward complex investments at scale.

This experience includes:

Understanding valuation methodologies for private equity, real assets, and hedge funds

Managing internal controls that support accurate reporting and audit readiness

Implementing governance structures that withstand public scrutiny

Coordinating effectively with custodians, investment managers, and auditors

As alternative investments become more common within 401(k) environments, these capabilities provide a valuable perspective for shaping industry expectations.

Fiduciary Implications for Public Employees

The introduction of alternatives into 401(k)s also carries implications for the broader public sector workforce. Many state and local employees participate in supplemental defined contribution plans in addition to their core pension benefits. As product offerings evolve, public pension leaders have an opportunity to highlight the importance of transparency, participant education, and robust oversight.

Ensuring that employees understand the risks associated with illiquidity, valuation uncertainty, and longer investment horizons will be essential. Similarly, public pension leaders can emphasize the need for strong vendor monitoring and clear disclosure practices.

How MGO Can Help

As auditors for a significant number of defined benefit pension plans, we have hands-on experience with the valuation challenges, governance requirements, and internal control frameworks that you manage every day. We’ve worked alongside public pension plans as they’ve tackled the exact complexities that are now entering the 401(k) space, and we understand what it takes to get it right.

As this landscape evolves, we’re here to help you assess your readiness, strengthen your oversight structures, and stay ahead of emerging compliance and audit considerations. Reach out to our team today to discuss how we can support your plan through this period of change.