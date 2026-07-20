Lightning Round: What The Supreme Court’s Latest Rulings Mean For Employers (Podcast)

In this episode, Crowell’s Rebecca Springer and Katie Erno break down the latest U.S. Supreme Court decisions in Trump v. Slaughter and West Virginia v. BPJ, unpacking the most important takeaways for employers. The Lightning Round podcast is Crowell's monthly rundown on developments and trends in the Labor and Employment space.
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