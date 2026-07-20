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20 July 2026

Lightning Round: What The Supreme Court’s Latest Rulings Mean For Employers (Podcast)

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Crowell & Moring LLP

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Crowell's Rebecca Springer and Katie Erno analyze the U.S. Supreme Court's recent rulings in Trump v. Slaughter and West Virginia v. BPJ, examining their implications for workplace policies and employer obligations. This Lightning Round episode delivers essential insights into how these landmark decisions will shape employment law practices moving forward.
United States Employment and HR
Rebecca Springer and Katie Erno

In this episode, Crowell’s Rebecca Springer and Katie Erno break down the latest U.S. Supreme Court decisions in Trump v. Slaughter and West Virginia v. BPJ, unpacking the most important takeaways for employers. The Lightning Round podcast is Crowell's monthly rundown on developments and trends in the Labor and Employment space.

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The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

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Photo of Rebecca Springer
Rebecca Springer
Photo of Katie Erno
Katie Erno
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