International Employment Law Tracker — July 2026

Jackson Lewis, a founding member of L&E Global, presents a comprehensive compilation of international employment law updates for July 2026. This resource provides employers with critical insights into recent workplace law developments across multiple jurisdictions worldwide. The updates are designed to help organizations navigate evolving employment regulations and maintain compliant, engaged workforces.

Focused on employment and labor law since 1958, Jackson Lewis P.C.’s 1,100+ attorneys located in major cities nationwide consistently identify and respond to new ways workplace law intersects business. We help employers develop proactive strategies, strong policies and business-oriented solutions to cultivate high-functioning workforces that are engaged, stable and diverse, and share our clients’ goals to emphasize inclusivity and respect for the contribution of every employee.

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Jackson Lewis’ International Employment practice group regularly assists clients with global employment and mobility issues in well over 100 countries.

In support of its international employment practice, Jackson Lewis is a founding member of L&E Global, a worldwide alliance of independent law firms providing advice and counsel on employment law matters. We are pleased to present you with the July edition of our monthly employment law tracker, compiled by L&E Global.

For inquiries or assistance with your global employment and mobility needs, don't hesitate to contact any member of our International Employment practice group.

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The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.