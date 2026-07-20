Ninth Circuit Panel Casts Doubt On California’s Restrictions On Employer-Employee Meetings

For years, employers operating in California have relied on employee meetings as a routine and effective way to share their perspective with employees on union drives, ballot measures, and other significant workplace...

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For years, employers operating in California have relied on employee meetings as a routine and effective way to share their perspective with employees on union drives, ballot measures, and other significant workplace subjects. That practice came under direct threat in 2025, when California's Worker Freedom from Employer Intimidation Act, known as S.B. 399, took aim at so-called "captive audience" sessions by making it unlawful for an employer to punish an employee for opting out of a meeting touching on politics, unions, elections, pending legislation, or religious matters. Well before the statute could take hold, a number of employers ran to federal court seeking to stop it.

Those efforts landed before a Ninth Circuit panel that, based on its questioning, did not sound eager to let the law spring back to life. Circuit Judges Richard C. Tallman, Richard A. Paez, and Mark J. Bennett sat through consecutive oral arguments on two intertwined disputes: one brought by the California Policy Center, contesting a lower court's finding that it had no standing to pursue a free-speech claim, and another initiated by the state itself, which is trying to undo a trial judge's order shielding the California Chamber of Commerce and its allied business groups from the law while their suit proceeds. Those business groups contend the statute both offends the First Amendment and runs headlong into federal labor law.

Defending the statute on behalf of the state, the California Department of Justice insisted nothing in the law stops a company from convening meetings or airing its opinions — the only thing off-limits is punishing an employee for refusing to attend. That argument met its stiffest resistance from Tallman, who suggested the state was pushing the court toward uncharted constitutional territory, since no prior Supreme Court case has applied captive-audience principles to a private workplace gathering. He also wanted to know how anyone could enforce the statute without first parsing exactly what subjects a given meeting was meant to cover.

A different concern occupied Paez throughout both sittings: whether either group of challengers could even get through the courthouse door. He repeatedly signaled doubt that claims of future harm were concrete enough to satisfy standing requirements, noting that regulators had not yet moved against a single employer under the statute.

By the close of arguments, the panel had issued no decision, leaving both appeals pending.

For employers, the practical picture remains unsettled. The Chamber of Commerce coalition's injunction stays in place for now, but companies outside that protection should proceed cautiously, since the state has not abandoned its defense and a reversal could allow enforcement to begin quickly. Given the judges' skepticism on both the First Amendment merits and standing, any eventual ruling may turn on procedural grounds, potentially leaving the law's constitutionality unresolved.

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