Renewable Energy Update - May 21, 2026

California's Independent System Operator has approved an ambitious 2025-2026 transmission plan to accommodate 45 GW of new solar capacity, while the state grapples with competing priorities between renewable energy expansion and environmental preservation. Major developments include Fervo Energy's successful $1.89 billion IPO for enhanced geothermal systems and significant battery storage projects coming online across the region.

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CAISO approves transmission plan enabling 45 GW of new solar PV

PV-Tech – May 20

The California Independent System Operator Board of Governors has approved the ISO’s 2025-2026 transmission plan to support 45 GW of new solar PV. In total, 38 transmission projects were recommended to meet growing demand over the next ten years, with half of the projects driven by forecasted load growth.

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News

CPUC to make final decision on community solar rules

Utility Dive – May 14

The California Public Utilities Commission is scheduled to vote June 11 on whether to finalize a proposed decision by an administrative judge rejecting changes to the Community Renewable Energy Program sought by solar advocates. At the same time, the California legislature is weighing Assembly Bill 1813, which would make changes to the program that are supported by solar advocates.

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A start-up aiming to make geothermal energy mainstream goes public

The New York Times – May 15

Last week, Fervo Energy raised $1.89 billion in its initial public offering, more than what investors had expected. The company is building its first commercial enhanced geothermal system power plant in Utah and planning others across the West.

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Projects

MN8 commissions 100 MW standalone battery in California

Renewables Now – May 20

MN8 Energy has started commercial operations at a 100 MW/400 MWh battery energy storage system (BESS) in Southern California, expanding its operational energy storage portfolio in the state to 1.5 GWh. The project covers almost four acres of industrial land in Poway and is fully contracted by Sonoma Clean Power.

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CIM Group unveils Permanent Power Company with $400M support

Power Technology – May 18

Permanent Power Company has secured a $400 million financing commitment and finalized a long-term power purchase agreement (PPA) following its recent launch as a national power platform by CIM Group. The PPA covers the full capacity of the Grape project within Westlands Solar Park in California’s San Joaquin Valley, amounting to 246 MW of solar power and 150 MW/600 MWh of battery storage.

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Should a high-voltage power line run through California’s largest state park?

Los Angeles Times – May 17

San Diego Gas & Electric is proposing a 140-mile, 500-kilovolt transmission line that would cut through Anza-Borrego Desert State Park, the largest state park in California, which opponents argue would threaten the desert landscape. The conflict reflects a broader challenge in California: how to move clean power across the state while preserving wildlife habitat and public lands.

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Avangrid, PSE sign PPA for 199.5 MW Big Horn I wind farm

Power Technology – May 20

Avangrid and Puget Sound Energy (PSE) have signed a PPA for the 199.5 MW Big Horn I wind energy project in Klickitat County, Washington. Big Horn I is capable of meeting the electricity requirements of approximately 70,000 homes annually, according to Avangrid.

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