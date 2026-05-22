Renewable Energy Update - May 15, 2026

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Battery storage developer will seek state, not county, approval for new Watsonville plant
Lookout Santa Cruz – May 6
The developer behind a proposed battery storage facility in Watsonville will withdraw its application from Santa Cruz County to instead seek approval through the state. New Leaf Energy said in a letter to Santa Cruz County Executive Officer Nicole Coburn on May 1 that it will seek a permit for the project through the California Energy Commission’s “opt-in” process.
News
Rep. Jimmy Panetta introduces bipartisan bill to bolster battery storage safety
Santa Cruz Sentinel – May 9
Congressional Rep. Jimmy Panetta has authored and introduced a bill with bipartisan support that seeks to allocate federal resources behind greater battery energy storage safety protocols. The legislation would, in part, direct the U.S. Department of Energy to conduct energy storage safety research, development, and demonstration activities within its energy storage programs.
New bill would fast-track solar and battery hookups to New York’s electric grid
CBS6 Albany – May 6
As New York accelerates its renewable energy buildout, proposed state legislation would speed up how solar and battery storage projects connect to the state’s electric grid. The Accelerate Solar for Affordable Power Act would streamline the interconnection process by updating rules to make it more predictable and affordable for developers.
California investigates federal deal to end an offshore wind project
Associated Press – May 4
The California Energy Commission has issued an administrative subpoena to Golden State Wind, seeking documents and information about the company’s recent agreement with the Department of Interior to accept a payout in exchange for voluntarily abandoning its offshore wind lease. The federal government is spending nearly $2 billion to get energy companies to walk away from U.S. offshore wind projects.
Projects
California bets on sodium-ion batteries for extreme heat regions
Electrek – May 12
California renewable energy developer Juniper Energy has partnered with Alsym Energy to deploy 500 MWh of sodium-ion battery storage projects across California. The partnership will use Alsym’s sodium-ion battery technology in battery energy storage systems, including projects planned for the Mojave Desert and other high-temperature areas.
Amazon turns to geothermal, solar, and storage to power Nevada data center growth
Power Engineering – May 12
Amazon is backing 700 MW of new carbon-free generation and storage in Nevada to support future data center operations in the Reno area, including a 20-year geothermal power purchase agreement. The portfolio includes 100 MW of geothermal power from Zanskar and 600 MW of solar paired with 600 MW of battery storage from Primergy.
Clearway brings 320 MW storage project online in Utah
Power Magazine – May 7
Clearway Energy Group’s 320 MW Honeycomb Energy Center is now online in Utah. The project includes four distinct battery energy storage systems.
Desert Rainbow solar farm targets 5,000 acres in Arizona
Hoodline – May 11
AES has filed plans for a roughly 5,011-acre Arizona solar and storage complex that would put out about 550 MW of solar power and store another 550 MW. The Desert Rainbow project would produce enough carbon-free electricity to serve the equivalent of roughly 165,000 homes, ranking it among the largest utility-scale solar footprints proposed in Arizona in recent years.
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