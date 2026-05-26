Warning Signs: Expanding Congressional Investigations In The Energy And Environmental Sectors

As the 2026 midterm elections approach, Democratic lawmakers are already laying groundwork for intensified congressional investigations into energy and environmental policy decisions made during the Trump Administration.

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Throughout the remainder of the 119th Congress – and potentially in the 120th Congress (if Democrats regain control in one or both chambers) – there may be a significant increase in congressional investigations on a wide array of issues impacting energy and the environment.

Regardless of the outcome of the 2026 midterm elections, there will continue to be sustained congressional oversight that is driven in significant part by government and the private sector's role in rising energy costs, changes to environmental protections and allegations of inappropriate corporate influence.

This Holland & Knight alert details what current and future congressional investigations related to energy and the environment are likely to focus on, as well as specific oversight initiatives already underway or being developed by Democratic committee staff in anticipation of potential majority control in one or both chambers of Congress.

Congressional oversight activity relating to energy and environmental issues is likely to intensify throughout the remainder of the 119th Congress and could expand significantly if Democrats regain control of one or both chambers following the 2026 midterm elections. If Democrats win majorities in the U.S. House of Representatives and/or the U.S. Senate, these investigations are likely to become more prominent, increasing the likelihood that companies operating in the energy and environment sectors will be compelled to testify or produce documents.

Few issues more sharply illustrate the political divide in Washington than energy and environmental policy. The divide has intensified in response to recent actions by the Trump Administration and Congress, including efforts to rescind tax incentives, grants and other programs established through the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) to support climate, environmental justice and renewable energy initiatives; efforts to roll back foundational climate measures such as the Greenhouse Gas Endangerment Finding; the denial, suspension or revocation of permits for renewable energy projects; and broader regulatory changes affecting environmental protections.

The potential of Democratic majorities in one or both chambers raises the added risk of compulsory inquiries related to Trump Administration energy and environmental actions, creating additional scrutiny for companies perceived to have requested, supported, influenced or benefited from those actions. Notably, many Democratic members and staff are not waiting for formal majority authority to begin laying the groundwork for future investigations. Democratic offices have already begun developing oversight plans, issuing document retention and information request letters, coordinating with watchdog groups and the press, and using litigation and public messaging to establish investigative predicates and signal future enforcement priorities. With prior experience of some executive branch oversight requests being ignored or rebuffed, some staff have increasingly directed requests to private sector entities viewed as more responsive to congressional pressure.

Sampling of Current and Potentially Expanding Congressional Oversight Matters

Rescission of Grants and Permits

Democratic lawmakers have already issued oversight letters and pursued related efforts – including amicus briefs in related litigation – concerning Trump Administration actions to rescind or freeze climate, clean energy, electric vehicle charging and environmental justice grants and loan guarantees awarded under the IRA and other Biden Administration initiatives. Congressional scrutiny also has focused on actions taken by the Department of Government Efficiency affecting environmental programs, as well as decisions to rescind or buy out permits for wind energy projects. There could also be oversight related to reasons that specific recipients did not lose their awards and/or into what rescinded funds may have been used for instead.

Elimination or Weakening of Climate and Clean Air Protections

There are already a number of Democratic oversight letters to both the Trump Administration and industry sectors, as well as amicus briefs filed in litigation, related to the rescission of the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency's Greenhouse Gas Endangerment Finding, industry support for climate and environmental regulatory rollbacks, decisions to revise air pollution requirements for industrial sources, and industry compliance with environmental regulations.

Energy and Environmental Concerns Associated with Data Centers

Data centers are likely to become a major focus of Democratic oversight activity, particularly as lawmakers scrutinize rising electricity demand, water usage, chemicals used for cooling, potential impacts on residential utility costs, permitting compliance, emissions implications and the role of fossil fuel generation in supporting artificial intelligence (AI) infrastructure expansion.

Foreign Affairs, Energy Prices and Affordability

Democratic lawmakers have already launched inquiries into communications between oil companies and the Trump Administration concerning Venezuela-related energy policy and military actions, including requests for documents relating to the administration's assessment of energy prices and consumer costs associated with geopolitical conflict and military activity involving Venezuela and Iran. These inquiries signal heightened scrutiny of perceived coordination between industry and government decision-makers. Additionally, expect greater oversight into energy export markets, with some members of the Democratic party long supporting reducing or eliminating the exporting of domestic energy resources.

Advancement of Oil, Gas, Mining and Coal Interests

There also have been Democratic oversight letters and other efforts related to the exemption from Endangered Species Act considerations for oil and gas drilling, the administration's involvement in private mining ventures, federal funding of a rare earth venture, and the use of taxpayer funds intended for carbon capture and sequestration to instead help fund the operation of coal-fired power plants.

Public Lands Issues

In addition, there have been Democratic oversight letters and other efforts related to the sale or transfer of public lands, the removal of historical and scientific information from national parks, the demolition of the East Wing of the White House and the construction of the "Triumphal Arch."

Preparing for Increased Congressional Scrutiny

Congressional investigations present risks distinct from traditional litigation or regulatory enforcement because they unfold in a highly public environment where legal exposure, reputational harm, investor scrutiny and political pressure often develop simultaneously. With midterm elections still months away, congressional Democrats have already begun laying the groundwork for potential investigations through document retention requests, engagement with watchdog groups, coordination with the press and other preparatory activity. Rather than waiting until the new Congress is sworn in on January 3, 2027, organizations with potential congressional exposure can use this period to assess risk, mitigate exposure and develop coordinated response plans, including targeted internal assessments, document retention protocols, communication reviews and coordination across legal, policy and communications functions.

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