Energy Investor NGP Seeks $2.5 Billion For New Oil Patch Bets

NGP Energy Capital Management is raising $2.5 billion for its new fund targeting oil-and-gas investments, as capital flows back to proven energy managers. Industry experts suggest that war-driven disruptions to energy markets are reinforcing the investment thesis around domestic energy infrastructure, with investors favoring disciplined approaches over strategies dependent on commodity price fluctuations.

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NGP Energy Capital Management is seeking $2.5 billion for a new fund, NGP Natural Resources XIV, to invest in oil-and-gas deals. “Money is flowing back to oil and gas, but I think that capital is flowing to proven managers,” said Jonathan Dhanawade, a partner and head of private-capital solutions at law firm Mayer Brown. Investors are likely to continue favoring energy specialists that follow a “disciplined approach” to deals rather than strategies reliant on rising commodity prices, Dhanawade said. But war-driven disruptions to energy markets help make investment strategies focused on U.S. oil and gas more appealing, he added. “It actually reinforces the thesis around domestic energy infrastructure in a powerful way.” To read complete article visit The Wall Street Journal (subscription required)

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