Navigating The 2026 Funding Opportunities Under Prop 4 For Water Providers

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With the passage of Proposition 4 (Prop 4) in November 2024, California voters authorized a historic $10 billion climate bond, dedicating $3.8 billion explicitly to safe drinking water, drought preparedness and flood resilience. As we move into the second quarter of 2026, the initial waves of that funding are actively being deployed. For water providers across the state, preparing for funding to be released and how to access those funds, is critical for advancing critical water infrastructure and climate resilience projects.

Here is an overview of the latest Prop 4 developments and what they mean for California water providers navigating the current funding landscape.

I. THE 2025-2026 SPENDING PLAN: A $1.2 BILLION INJECTION

The 2025-2026 State budget package authorized the expenditure of approximately $1.2 billion — roughly one-third of the total Prop 4 water resilience allocation. Driven in part by the need to offset General Fund reductions amidst the State’s projected $12 billion deficit, this bond funding has become the primary vehicle for sustaining critical state water programs.

Funding has been slow to be released, as Prop 4 included a requirement to comply with the Administrative Procedures Act (APA). Previous “water bonds” have not included this same requirement. The legislature took early action in 2026 to pass a budget bill that exempts Prop 4 allocations in FY 2025-26 from APA requirements. There is an effort in the legislature, through AB 35 (Alvarez), to provide this same exemption to all Prop 4 allocations.

Key funding allocations actively rolling out on a competitive grant basis include:

Dam Safety and Climate Resilience Local Assistance ($232 Million) : Administered by the Department of Water Resources (DWR). For public agencies managing aging infrastructure, these funds are essential for structural upgrades and regulatory compliance.

: Administered by the Department of Water Resources (DWR). For public agencies managing aging infrastructure, these funds are essential for structural upgrades and regulatory compliance. Water Quality and Safe Drinking Water ($183 Million) : Managed by the State Water Resources Control Board (SWRCB), these funds are flowing toward local assistance programs to address contamination, treat drinking water and update local distribution networks.

: Managed by the State Water Resources Control Board (SWRCB), these funds are flowing toward local assistance programs to address contamination, treat drinking water and update local distribution networks. Water Use and Recycling ($153 Million) : Administered by the SWRCB, these funds are intended to improve drought resilience by covering water recycling facilities, municipal wastewater treatment and groundwater recharge projects.

: Administered by the SWRCB, these funds are intended to improve drought resilience by covering water recycling facilities, municipal wastewater treatment and groundwater recharge projects. Flood Control Subventions ($123 Million) : DWR is distributing these funds to local public agencies to improve flood protection infrastructure and support multi-benefit floodplain restoration.

: DWR is distributing these funds to local public agencies to improve flood protection infrastructure and support multi-benefit floodplain restoration. Integrated Regional Water Management (IRWM): Prop 4 directed $100 million to DWR for IRWM efforts. While only $500,000 was released in the 2025-26 FY for initial program development and technical assistance, agencies should prepare for the broader release of $3 million in the upcoming 2026- 2027 cycle and the remaining $96 million in subsequent years.

II. PROPOSED 2026-2027 SPENDING PLAN

Looking ahead, the Governor’s proposed 2026- 2027 State budget package includes $2.1 billion in proposed Prop 4 spending for next fiscal year, including approximately $792 million specifically for water-related programs.

Unlike the Governor’s initial 2025 2026 proposal, in general, the budget does not propose a multiyear spending plan for Prop 4. Instead, the administration indicates that — in response to feedback from the Legislature — it will submit programmatic bond funding proposals on a year by year basis. The administration also proposes a new budget control section aimed at reducing the administrative burdens associated with implementing large scale or state administered Prop 4 funded projects. This gives the Legislature more oversight — but also introduces some uncertainty for long-term planning. It will be interesting to see how the proposed budget evolves through the State’s budgetary process this year.

The Governor’s proposal represents a starting point for debate and discussion between the administration and the Legislature regarding the Prop 4 spending plan. This debate includes how much funding will be appropriate in the next fiscal year, and for what programs included in Prop 4. The Governor’s office will release the May budget revise in mid-May, and the final enacted budget must be passed by the Legislature by June 15, according to the California Constitution. The Governor must sign the budget by June 30.

III. STRATEGIC CONSIDERATIONS FOR PUBLIC AGENCIES

For public agencies preparing to pursue this funding, several strategic realities are key to consider:

A. The 40% Disadvantaged Community Mandate

Prop 4 strictly mandates that at least 40% of the funds must directly benefit low-income communities or those most vulnerable to climate impacts. It’s important to note that the project does not need to be located directly within a low-income community, but applicants must prove the project does benefit a disadvantaged community. Applications that can quantifiably demonstrate direct benefits to these communities — whether through improved drinking water access, reduced flood risk, or modernized sanitation infrastructure — are being highly prioritized by both SWRCB and DWR.

B. Offsetting General Fund Cuts

Because Prop 4 funding is partially replacing General Fund support for programs like water recycling and dam safety, the competitive landscape is dense. Water systems must ensure their project proposals are shovel-ready and perfectly aligned with the statutory requirements, as these dollars are pulling double-duty to maintain existing commitments.

C. Navigating Complex Permitting and Environmental Law

Securing the funding is only the first hurdle. Executing these heavily funded capital projects requires strict adherence to environmental regulations. Whether you are dealing with complex water quality or endangered species permitting, CEQA compliance for a new treatment facility, or navigating shifting water rights landscapes, having a strong legal and regulatory strategy is essential to prevent project delays once bond dollars are awarded.

IV. LOOKING AHEAD

As DWR and SWRCB continue to finalize and execute their grant solicitations, now is the time for water providers to assess their capital improvement plans, solidify project feasibility studies and prepare competitive grant applications.

This article appeared in California Water Views 2026

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.