Under The Surface: The Technical Engine Behind Every Energy Deal (Podcast)

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The latest episode of Energized with Foley features a dynamic conversation between Deanna Reitman and Courtney Stephens exploring the technical engine driving today’s energy industry. From Courtney’s unconventional path into oil and gas with a mathematics background to a candid discussion on workforce development, energy transition, and the realities of balancing hydrocarbons with renewable growth, this episode offers a thoughtful look at the people and perspectives shaping the future of energy. Listeners will walk away with practical insights on leadership, professionalism, and why collaboration — not division — will ultimately define the next chapter of the industry.
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