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25 May 2026

Under The Surface: The Technical Engine Behind Every Energy Deal (Podcast)

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Foley & Lardner

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Foley & Lardner LLP looks beyond the law to focus on the constantly evolving demands facing our clients and their industries. With over 1,100 lawyers in 24 offices across the United States, Mexico, Europe and Asia, Foley approaches client service by first understanding our clients’ priorities, objectives and challenges. We work hard to understand our clients’ issues and forge long-term relationships with them to help achieve successful outcomes and solve their legal issues through practical business advice and cutting-edge legal insight. Our clients view us as trusted business advisors because we understand that great legal service is only valuable if it is relevant, practical and beneficial to their businesses.
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The latest episode of Energized with Foley features a dynamic conversation between Deanna Reitman and Courtney Stephens exploring the technical engine driving today’s energy industry.
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The latest episode of Energized with Foley features a dynamic conversation between Deanna Reitman and Courtney Stephens exploring the technical engine driving today’s energy industry. From Courtney’s unconventional path into oil and gas with a mathematics background to a candid discussion on workforce development, energy transition, and the realities of balancing hydrocarbons with renewable growth, this episode offers a thoughtful look at the people and perspectives shaping the future of energy. Listeners will walk away with practical insights on leadership, professionalism, and why collaboration — not division — will ultimately define the next chapter of the industry.

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