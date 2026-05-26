When A Deal Goes Wrong: A Practical Guide To Breach Of Contract In Oilfield Services

What Every OFS Executive Should Understand Before a Dispute Arrives at the Door

Contract disputes in the oilfield services sector are as old as the industry itself. An operator refuses to pay for work it claims wasn’t performed to specification. A service company walks off a job, citing unpaid invoices. Equipment underperforms, a well timeline slips, and both sides have a different explanation for what went wrong. These situations arise constantly, and in the current environment – with compressed margins, volatile pricing, and operators wielding significantly more leverage over their vendors than they did a decade ago – they are arising more frequently.

What has changed is where and how these disputes get resolved. Texas created its new Business Court in September 2024, and effective September 1, 2025, the legislature expanded the court’s jurisdiction by lowering the threshold for commercial contract disputes from $10 million to $5 million. For OFS companies, that change matters: disputes that previously fell below the Business Court’s floor – and landed in general district courts with broader dockets and longer timelines – can now move through a specialized commercial court with judges who hear nothing but complex business disputes. The Business Court conducted its inaugural jury trials in early 2026 and is accumulating a body of decisions that send a clear early signal about the court’s approach: agreements between sophisticated parties will be enforced as written, efficiently and without substituting the court’s judgment for the terms the parties negotiated.

Understanding how breach of contract claims work – what needs to be proven, what defenses are available, and what damages are actually recoverable – is not just a lawyer’s concern. It is essential business knowledge for any OFS executive responsible for managing customer relationships, protecting receivables, and making decisions about when to fight and when to settle.

What a Breach of Contract Claim Actually Requires

Under Texas law, a breach of contract claim has four elements: (1) a valid, enforceable contract exists; (2) the plaintiff performed or had a valid excuse for not performing; (3) the defendant breached the contract; and (4) the plaintiff suffered damages as a result. All four must be established. A party that proves the other side breached but cannot demonstrate resulting damages has a valid claim with nothing to recover.

In oilfield services disputes, the fight usually concentrates on two of those four elements: whether a breach actually occurred, and the amount of damages. The first question turns on what the contract actually required – which is why contract language matters so much before a dispute arises. Courts interpret contracts as written. If an MSA or work order is ambiguous, or if it says something different from what the parties intended, the court applies the plain meaning of the words on the page. Parol evidence – testimony about what the parties meant to say, or what was discussed during negotiations – is generally not admissible to contradict clear written contract language under Texas law.

The second element – plaintiff’s own performance – is frequently underestimated. A service company that has a legitimate non-payment claim against an operator may find its position weakened if the operator can demonstrate that the service company itself failed to meet a contractual obligation, whether that’s a safety requirement, a performance standard, a notice requirement, or a documentation obligation. Texas courts apply the doctrine of substantial performance: minor deviations from contract specifications may not constitute a breach, but material failures on the plaintiff’s side can give the defendant a valid defense or a counterclaim that reduces or eliminates any recovery.

The Most Common OFS Breach Scenarios — and the Legal Issues Each One Raises

Non-payment and slow payment.

The most common OFS breach claim is straightforward: work was performed, invoices were submitted, and the operator didn’t pay. The legal path forward – demand letter, assertion of lien rights, lawsuit for breach of contract – is well-worn. What complicates it is the invoice dispute provision in most MSAs. If the operator raises a “good faith dispute” as to the amount owed, many agreements allow the operator to withhold payment on the disputed portion without being in breach. How broadly that provision is written determines how much leverage the operator has to delay payment on pretextual grounds. Dispute clauses that require disputes to be made in writing within a defined period after invoice receipt, and that require the operator to pay the undisputed portion promptly, are significantly more protective for service companies than open-ended language that allows any dispute to trigger an indefinite payment hold.

Scope disputes.

The second most common scenario: work expands beyond what was originally contracted, the operator verbally directs the service company to continue or expand, and when the expanded invoice arrives, the operator disputes liability for the additional work. The service company’s legal position in this situation depends almost entirely on whether the additional scope was authorized in writing. Most MSAs require written change orders for scope modifications. If a service company performs additional work on oral direction without a written change order, and the MSA requires written authorization, it faces a significant risk that the operator can legally refuse to pay for the additional work while acknowledging the original contract price. The fact that a field supervisor verbally told the crew to keep going rarely carries the legal weight the service company assumes it does.

Performance disputes.

An operator claims the service company’s work failed to meet the contractual performance standard – cementing job didn’t hold, a completion tool underperformed, a perforating run missed specifications. These disputes turn on what the contract actually warranted. Most OFS agreements disclaim warranties beyond a limited express warranty for workmanlike performance, which means the operator’s ability to recover for consequential losses – lost production, remediation costs, or rig time – depends on whether the limitation of liability and consequential damage waiver provisions are drafted broadly enough to cover those categories. An operator that suffers significant downstream losses from a service company’s substandard work will push hard on those limitations. The service company’s protection rests on how clearly the limitation language is written.

Termination disputes.

An operator terminates a service company midproject, citing a safety incident, performance failure, or change in business priorities. The service company believes the termination was pretextual or improperly executed. Whether the service company has a breach claim – and what damages it can recover – depends on whether the termination was for cause or for convenience, whether the contract’s termination notice and cure provisions were followed, and what compensation is available for work already performed, mobilization costs, and demobilized equipment. Termination disputes are among the most financially consequential OFS contract claims precisely because they often arise mid-mobilization, when a service company has committed resources and personnel it cannot quickly redeploy.

What Damages Are Actually Recoverable

The goal of contract damages under Texas law is to put the non-breaching party in the position it would have been in if the contract had been performed. That sounds straightforward, but the practical scope of recoverable damages is substantially shaped by the contract itself.

Direct damages – the unpaid contract price for work actually performed, or the cost of remedying defective work – are generally recoverable and rarely waived by contract. Consequential damages – lost profits, lost production revenue, business interruption losses, and reputational harm – are a different matter. Most MSAs include mutual waivers of consequential damages, which means neither party can recover those categories of loss from the other regardless of fault. A service company that loses a major customer relationship because of an operator’s wrongful termination cannot recover its lost future revenue if the contract waives consequential damages. An operator that loses two weeks of production because of a service company’s equipment failure faces the same limitation.

Attorney’s fees are recoverable in Texas breach of contract claims under Chapter 38 of the Texas Civil Practice and Remedies Code – but only if the claimant is represented by counsel, presents the claim to the opposing party, and the opposing party fails to tender payment within 30 days of that presentment. No particular form is required – the demand can be written or oral – but a written demand letter is strongly advisable as the clearest way to satisfy the requirement and create a documented record. A service company that wins its case but cannot demonstrate proper presentment may be denied fee recovery entirely, even after prevailing at trial.

Liquidated damages clauses – contract provisions that specify a predetermined amount of damages for a defined breach – appear in some OFS agreements, particularly in day rate contracts where the parties have agreed on compensation for early termination or equipment downtime. Texas courts enforce liquidated damages clauses when two conditions are met: the harm caused by the breach must be difficult or impossible to estimate at the time of contracting, and the amount specified must be a reasonable forecast of just compensation. Courts will not enforce a clause that functions as a penalty – one disproportionate to the anticipated harm, designed to punish rather than compensate.

Common Defenses – and How to Anticipate Them

When an OFS company asserts a breach of contract claim, it should expect the opposing party to raise defenses. The most common ones in energy services disputes are worth understanding in advance.

Prior material breach is the defense that appears most frequently. If the operator can show that the service company itself materially breached the contract before the operator’s alleged breach occurred, the operator’s performance obligation is excused. A service company pursuing a non-payment claim should be prepared to demonstrate that its own performance was substantially compliant with the contract specifications. Documentation of work performed, safety records, inspection records, and contemporaneous communications are essential.

Waiver and course of dealing defenses arise when a party has accepted non-compliant performance over time without objection. If an operator has consistently paid late and the service company has continued working without formally reserving its rights, a court may find that the service company waived its right to treat the late payment as a breach. Similarly, if an operator has routinely approved oral scope changes and paid for them without written change orders, an OFS company asserting that a different oral scope approval was unauthorized may face a course-of-dealing argument that the parties had modified their contract practices by their conduct.

Failure to mitigate damages is a defense that limits recovery even when liability is clear. The non-breaching party has a duty to take reasonable steps to reduce its losses after a breach. A service company that demobilizes equipment following a wrongful termination and then lets it sit idle for six months when comparable work was available will find its damage claim reduced by the losses it could reasonably have avoided.

The Texas Business Court: A New Forum Worth Understanding

The Texas Business Court, now in its second year of operation, is becoming an important forum for energy contract disputes. It has statewide jurisdiction, specialized judges, and procedures designed for sophisticated commercial cases. Since the jurisdictional threshold dropped to $5 million in September 2025, a significantly larger share of OFS contract disputes qualify for Business Court jurisdiction.

The court’s early decisions are establishing a clear methodology. In Primexx Energy Opportunity Fund, LP v. Primexx Energy Corp. – one of the first substantive merits opinions from the Business Court, involving a private-equity-backed oil and gas partnership dispute – the court applied a statute-first, contract-enforcement approach, holding sophisticated parties to the plain terms of their negotiated agreement and granting summary judgment within six months of filing. The Texas Lawbook described the ruling as “a clear message to the business community: The Texas Business Court will enforce agreements as written, and it will do so quickly without years of litigation.” That philosophy applies equally to contract claims across the energy sector.

The practical implication for OFS companies is that the forum where a dispute gets resolved now depends on the dollar amount, which determines whether the Business Court has jurisdiction, and the venue provision in the MSA, which may designate a specific county or forum. If your MSA designates Harris County district court as exclusive venue and your dispute qualifies for Business Court jurisdiction, there may be a conflict between the contractual venue selection and the statutory forum. These procedural questions are worth resolving before a dispute arises – not during litigation, when the stakes of getting it wrong are higher.

Before the Dispute: Five Practices That Change the Outcome

The best time to manage a contract dispute is before it becomes one. These five practices consistently make the difference between a strong legal position and a compromised one.

Document everything in writing at the time it happens. Contemporaneous records – daily job reports, written confirmations of verbal direction, email summaries of field conversations, notice letters – are exponentially more persuasive than reconstructed timelines prepared months later during litigation. Train field personnel to document scope changes, performance issues, and any deviation from contract specifications in writing before leaving the wellsite.

Send a written demand letter before filing suit. Under Texas law, recovering attorney’s fees under Chapter 38 requires presentment of the claim to the opposing party and a 30-day opportunity to pay. While presentment can technically be oral, a written demand letter is the clearest and safest way to satisfy the requirement, create a documented record, start the 30-day clock, and give the other party a genuine opportunity to resolve the dispute before litigation costs accumulate.

Preserve your lien rights while pursuing contract remedies. A breach of contract claim and a mineral lien are separate legal remedies that can be pursued simultaneously. The lien clock runs regardless of whether a contract dispute is ongoing. OFS companies that focus on contract negotiations while the six-month lien window expires lose one of their most powerful collection tools. The two tracks should run in parallel, not sequentially.

Reserve your rights explicitly when accepting partial payment. If an operator sends a check for less than the full amount owed, cashing it without expressly reserving your right to the balance can be treated as an accord and satisfaction under Texas law – meaning you may have waived your claim to the remainder. Any partial payment in a disputed situation should be accepted under a written reservation of rights that makes clear the payment does not satisfy the full obligation.

Assess settlement value honestly and early. Litigation in Texas is expensive, slow, and uncertain even for parties with strong cases. A breach of contract lawsuit that takes two to three years to reach trial, costs several hundred thousand dollars in legal fees, and results in a judgment that takes additional time to collect may be a worse business outcome than a negotiated settlement at 75 cents on the dollar reached in the first few months. Understanding the realistic range of outcomes – including the possibility of a defense verdict, an appeal, and collection difficulty against an insolvent counterparty – is essential to making a rational decision about when to litigate and when to resolve.

The Underlying Point

Contract disputes in the oilfield services sector are not primarily legal problems. They are business problems that have legal consequences. The service companies that manage them best are those whose operations teams understand what their contracts require, document their performance in real time, and escalate potential disputes to legal counsel before positions harden and options narrow.

The Texas Business Court’s growing docket of energy decisions will add clarity over time to how courts treat MSA provisions, scope disputes, and performance standards in OFS agreements. Its consistent emphasis on enforcing commercial contracts as written – demonstrated clearly in its first round of substantive opinions – is a reminder that the language in your agreements matters more than what everyone assumed it meant at signing.