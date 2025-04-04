USDA Announces Release Of Obligated Funds For 543 Projects

U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Brooke Rollins today announced the USDA will release obligated funding under the Higher Blends Infrastructure Incentive Program (HBIIP) for 543 projects totaling $537 million in 29 states. This includes new projects approved within the first 100 days of the Trump Administration. The action is undertaken pursuant to President Trump's January 20th Executive Order on Unleashing American Energy, which required federal agencies to suspend, revise, or rescind agency policies that impose an undue burden on the development or use of domestic energy resources, including biofuels. The HBIIP is generally intended to increase significantly the sales and use of higher blends of ethanol and biodiesel by expanding the infrastructure for renewable fuels derived from U.S. agricultural products.

"Through HBIIP, we will expand access to domestic, homegrown fuels which will increase good paying jobs for hardworking Americans, restore rural prosperity and strengthen our nation's energy security."

