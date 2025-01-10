Energy Updates – January 2, 2025

Happy New Year! Buckle your seatbelts — it'll be a wild ride in the energy space in 2025!

What's in a name? Jennifer Hiller at The Wall Street Journal reports that the renewables industry has gone into "defense mode" preparing for the uncertainty around the new administration. One thing they're trying – tweaking their talking points. Instead of saying that energy projects are clean and affordable, now companies are talking about how their projects meet American energy needs by lobbying aggressively and pitching their relevance by emphasizing the massive power demands of AI, which could necessitate renewable energy expansion. The piece underscores the industry's strategic pivot to thrive under a Republican-led administration.

As 2025 begins, European natural gas markets face a significant shift. Russian gas flows via Ukraine have halted following the expiration of a transit deal, pushing gas prices above €50 for the first time in over a year. This development underscores Europe's ongoing energy security challenges and highlights the urgency of diversifying supply sources and accelerating the energy transition.

