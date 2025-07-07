Sustainable Energy & Infrastructure Client Feature — July 2025

This month, we're pleased to feature our client, Cambrian. Cambrian is a leading provider of advanced wastewater treatment and resource recovery solutions. Using its award-winning, proprietary technologies, Cambrian delivers turnkey wastewater treatment solutions that reduce lifecycle costs and operational risk.

Through its Water-Energy Purchase Agreement (WEPA), Cambrian designs, builds, owns, and operates treatment systems, charging based on gallons treated or kilowatt hours generated, allowing customers to focus on their core business while achieving environmental and financial benefits. With growing pressure on water supplies and aging infrastructure, Cambrian's model offers industrial clients cost savings while improving resilience and recovering valuable resources.

In June, Cambrian announced the closing of a $150 million credit facility with ING Capital LLC (ING). This strategic partnership with ING, a global financial institution recognized for its commitment to sustainable finance, will support the rapid expansion of Cambrian's innovative WEPA offerings.

"This collaboration with ING marks a significant milestone in Cambrian's mission to revolutionize water and energy infrastructure," said Matthew Silver, CEO of Cambrian. "The facility will empower us to scale our impact by further reducing the cost of delivery, providing sustainable solutions that align with our clients' financial, operational and sustainability goals." The partnership builds upon Cambrian's recent growth and commitment of $200 million in equity to the WEPA model in the commercial and industrial water and energy market, announced in November 2023.

In May, Cambrian also announced that its landmark project with Anheuser-Busch has been awarded Distinction in the Industrial Project of the Year category at the 2025 Global Water Awards. The Global Water Awards honor the most impactful water projects and technologies worldwide. The Industrial Project of the Year — Distinction is awarded to projects that exemplify technical excellence, sustainability leadership, and scalability in addressing industrial water challenges.

The project features Cambrian's advanced BlueCycle" membrane bioreactor (MBR) system, which treats over 400,000 gallons of high-strength wastewater per day at Anheuser-Busch's Houston brewery. After further advanced treatment, the treated water is of drinking-water quality and is reused onsite for nonpotable contact purposes, significantly reducing freshwater consumption. Over a 20-year contract term, the system is expected to treat 3.45 billion gallons, lower water and wastewater costs by 20%, and prevent more than 23,000 tons of CO₂ emissions.

"We're honored to receive this distinction from Global Water Intelligence, and proud to stand alongside Anheuser-Busch as pioneers in circular water solutions," said Matthew Silver. "This project proves that environmental stewardship and economic efficiency can go hand in hand, through bold innovation and strong partnership."

This prestigious recognition celebrates innovation and achievement in the industrial water sector, spotlighting projects that deliver exceptional environmental and technical performance. Mintz is excited to witness Cambrian's continued growth and success in the sustainable energy field, and we are proud to support their team.

