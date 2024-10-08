California Sues Exxon For Allegedly Fueling Plastics Pollution Crisis

- California AG Rob Bonta sued global energy giant ExxonMobil Corporation for allegedly deceiving the public about the recyclability of plastic products and creating a global plastics pollution crisis in violation of state nuisance, natural resources, water pollution, false advertisement, and unfair competition laws.
- The complaint alleges that ExxonMobil has touted the efficacy of plastic recycling technology, including about "advanced recycling," in solving the plastic waste and pollution crisis despite knowing that plastic recycling is inadequate to stop or reverse the crisis. The complaint further alleges that these statements were designed to conceal and mislead not only consumers but also the state and businesses about the serious adverse consequences of the continued use of plastic products, and that ExxonMobil's actions have harmed California's environment, wildlife, natural resources, and communities.
- The lawsuit seeks civil penalties, disgorgement, creation of an abatement fund, injunctive and equitable relief, costs, and other relief.
- We have previously reported on AG Bonta's investigation, launched in 2022, to examine the role of fossil fuel and petrochemical industries in creating a worldwide plastics pollution crisis.
- This week, the Attorney General Alliance, Connecticut AG William Tong, and Arkansas AG Tim Griffin are co-hosting a forum on plastics at which AGs and AG staff will share insights on the plastics market and discuss related concerns.
