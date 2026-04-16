Webinar – Seller Disclosure: Permits, Remodels, And The Buyer’s Risk When You Don’t Dig Deeper (Video)

When purchasing property, understanding the full history of permits and remodels is crucial to avoiding costly surprises.

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In this webinar, Attorney Ryan G. Foltz discusses "Seller Disclosure: Permits, Remodels, and the Buyer's Risk When You Don't Dig Deeper"

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.