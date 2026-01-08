ARTICLE
8 January 2026

Coffee With Cox Castle! Episode 3 With Lew Horne (Video)

CC
Cox, Castle & Nicholson

Contributor

Cox, Castle & Nicholson logo
Cox Castle is one of the largest full-service law firms specializing in real estate in the United States. Cox Castle takes an interdisciplinary approach to transactional matters and dispute resolution, leveraging our broad range of expertise and our in-depth understanding of our clients' businesses.
Explore Firm Details
In Episode 3, host Morgan Gallagher sits down with Lew Horne (President – Greater LA, Orange County & Inland Empire, CBRE) and Cox Castle Partner David Waite...
United States Real Estate and Construction
Morgan L. Gallagher and David P. Waite
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
Morgan L. Gallagher’s articles from Cox, Castle & Nicholson are most popular:
  • within Real Estate and Construction topic(s)
  • in United States
  • with readers working within the Property industries

We're kicking off the year with the third "cup" of our Coffee With Cox Castle series!

In Episode 3, host Morgan Gallagher sits down with Lew Horne (President – Greater LA, Orange County & Inland Empire, CBRE) and Cox Castle Partner David Waite to discuss post-disaster recovery and real estate resiliency in the wake of the January 2025 Los Angeles wildfires, even almost a year later.

The conversation explores how property markets, insurance structures, legal considerations, and redevelopment strategies are adapting to large-scale climate events, and what owners, developers, and investors should be thinking about as they plan for recovery and long-term resilience.

Episodes 1–3 are now available - click here.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

[View Source]
Authors
Photo of Morgan L. Gallagher
Morgan L. Gallagher
Photo of David P. Waite
David P. Waite
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More