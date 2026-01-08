Coffee With Cox Castle! Episode 3 With Lew Horne (Video)

We're kicking off the year with the third "cup" of our Coffee With Cox Castle series!

In Episode 3, host Morgan Gallagher sits down with Lew Horne (President – Greater LA, Orange County & Inland Empire, CBRE) and Cox Castle Partner David Waite to discuss post-disaster recovery and real estate resiliency in the wake of the January 2025 Los Angeles wildfires, even almost a year later.

The conversation explores how property markets, insurance structures, legal considerations, and redevelopment strategies are adapting to large-scale climate events, and what owners, developers, and investors should be thinking about as they plan for recovery and long-term resilience.

