Introducing Coffee With Cox Castle! Episode 1 With Ken Rosen (Podcast)

Welcome to Coffee With Cox Castle, a podcast focused on the real estate industry. Host and Cox Castle partner, Morgan Gallagher invites industry leaders to sit down and discuss legal and regulatory updates, market trends, and current real estate industry news.

This month, Morgan invited industry leaders, experts, and executives for a three-part series to discuss the 2026 Real Estate Outlook.

In Episode 1, Morgan talks with Ken Rosen, Chair of the Fisher Center for Real Estate and Urban Economics at Berkeley & Chairman of Rosen Consulting Group and Matt Wyman, Partner and Chairperson at Cox Castle, for a compelling discussion that breaks down what commercial real estate leaders need to know in today's changing landscape, the Fed's positioning and interest rate impact on capital flows.

In Episode 2 of Coffee with Cox Castle, Morgan welcomes Dr. Richard Green, Director and Chair of the USC Lusk Center for Real Estate and David Lari, Partner at Cox Castle. The discussion will examine macroeconomic forces and policy developments reshaping the housing and commercial real estate sectors. Their conversation ranges from California's housing production gap and zoning reform efforts to capital stack compression and market recalibration. With practical insight and real-world examples, the episode equips CRE professionals to better anticipate what's ahead.

