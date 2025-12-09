Coffee With Cox Castle! Episode 2 With Dr. Richard Green (Podcast)

Welcome back to Coffee With Cox Castle, a podcast where host and Cox Castle partner Morgan Gallagher connects with industry leaders to break down the legal, regulatory, and market forces shaping real estate today.



We're pleased to share Episode 2 of our three-part 2026 Real Estate Outlook series. In this episode, Morgan sits down with Dr. Richard Green, Director and Chair of the USC Lusk Center for Real Estate, and David Lari, Partner at Cox Castle, for a forward-looking conversation on the macroeconomic and policy dynamics reshaping both housing and commercial real estate. From California's housing production gap to capital stack compression and market recalibration, the discussion offers practical insight for anticipating what's ahead.



If you missed Episode 1, Morgan was joined by Ken Rosen (Fisher Center for Real Estate & Urban Economics; Rosen Consulting Group) and Matt Wyman (Cox Castle) for a timely look at the Fed's positioning, interest rate impacts, and the shifting commercial landscape.



Click here for Episodes 1-2.



Stay tuned for Episode 3, arriving later this month!

