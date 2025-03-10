DC 2050: Shaping The Future Of Washington, D.C.'s Growth

The DC 2050 initiative has officially launched, marking the beginning of the District of Columbia's first full rewrite of the Comprehensive Plan since 2006. At a recent event, Mayor Muriel Bowser and D.C. Office of Planning (OP) Director Anita Cozart introduced their vision for the plan, emphasizing the need for strategic growth that supports housing, jobs and amenities to attract and retain residents.

Although the vision has been introduced, the details are still evolving – and that's where public engagement comes in. DC 2050 will be shaped by residents, community stakeholders, planners and developers through a robust engagement process that seeks input on the District's long-term growth strategy.

The DC 2050 launch event was held at The Strand, a historic site in the Deanwood neighborhood that has been transformed into a catalytic development featuring a community center, restaurant and adjoining apartment building. The residential component, which includes 86 affordable dwelling units, was guided by Holland & Knight through the entitlement process, ensuring a balance between preserving the site's cultural significance and advancing the District's housing goals. Mayor Bowser highlighted the project as a model for equitable development, aligning with the vision of DC 2050 to foster inclusive growth, community investment and sustainable neighborhood revitalization.

A New Comprehensive Plan for a Changing City

Washington, D.C., is projected to reach 845,000 residents and 1 million jobs by 2050, and the Comprehensive Plan will serve as a roadmap for guiding how the city builds housing, connects neighborhoods, fosters economic growth and preserves its history. The plan is being rebuilt from the ground up to be more functional, accessible and easier to navigate.

A key component of the planning process will be the Future Land Use Map (FLUM), which will serve as the foundation for many of the decisions made within DC 2050. The OP will determine how to manage requests to modify the FLUM later in the process and will provide that information once significant public engagement has been completed.

Next Steps

The OP has kicked off the public engagement process, with Director Cozart leading attendees through interactive survey questions at the launch event. Take the DC 2050 Vision Survey to share your thoughts on the city's future.

Additionally, OP will host three engagement sessions at the end of March, offering opportunities to learn more, share feedback and discuss key priorities. More information on how to participate in these initial sessions is available online.

Additional Information

Holland & Knight will continue sharing updates as they become available and can assist in evaluating options for your property. For more information, please contact the author or another member of Holland & Knight's D.C. and Northern Virginia Land Use Team.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.