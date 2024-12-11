Alternative Power Plays: Electrifying The Future: How WeaveGrid Is Shaping EV Infrastructure (Podcast)

In this episode of Alternative Power Plays, hosts Alan Selter and John Povilaitis explore the future of electric vehicle (EV) infrastructure with John Taggart, President and Co-founder of WeaveGrid. WeaveGrid is transforming the electrification of transportation by optimizing EV charging for utilities, EV manufacturers, and owners. During the discussion, Taggart shares insights on the company's software solutions, which aim to balance the increased load on electric grids with the need for renewable energy sources. He discusses the challenges and opportunities in integrating EVs into the grid, the importance of policy and regulatory support, and how WeaveGrid is leading the way for a more sustainable and efficient transportation system.

Join us as we examine how digital infrastructure can support the transition to electric mobility and the broader implications for the energy sector.



To learn more about WeaveGrid, visit: https://www.weavegrid.com/

