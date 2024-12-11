ARTICLE
11 December 2024

Alternative Power Plays: Electrifying The Future: How WeaveGrid Is Shaping EV Infrastructure (Podcast)

BI
Buchanan Ingersoll & Rooney PC

Contributor

In this episode of Alternative Power Plays, hosts Alan Selter and John Povilaitis explore the future of electric vehicle (EV) infrastructure with John Taggart, President and Co-founder of WeaveGrid.
United States Transport
John F. Povilaitis and Alan Seltzer
In this episode of Alternative Power Plays, hosts Alan Selter and John Povilaitis explore the future of electric vehicle (EV) infrastructure with John Taggart, President and Co-founder of WeaveGrid. WeaveGrid is transforming the electrification of transportation by optimizing EV charging for utilities, EV manufacturers, and owners. During the discussion, Taggart shares insights on the company's software solutions, which aim to balance the increased load on electric grids with the need for renewable energy sources. He discusses the challenges and opportunities in integrating EVs into the grid, the importance of policy and regulatory support, and how WeaveGrid is leading the way for a more sustainable and efficient transportation system.

Join us as we examine how digital infrastructure can support the transition to electric mobility and the broader implications for the energy sector.

To learn more about WeaveGrid, visit: https://www.weavegrid.com/

You can listen to Alternative Power Plays in many places: on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Pocket Casts, and more.

Listen to the Podcast

Authors
Photo of John F. Povilaitis
John F. Povilaitis
Photo of Alan Seltzer
Alan Seltzer
