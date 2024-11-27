ARTICLE
27 November 2024

Easing Rates, Holiday Hurdles, And Trade Policy Shifts

A
AlixPartners

Contributor

AlixPartners logo
AlixPartners is a results-driven global consulting firm that specializes in helping businesses successfully address their most complex and critical challenges.
Explore Firm Details
In October, ocean shipping prices continued to normalize across Asia – US and Asia - EMEA lanes. Vessel reliability dropped due to a rail car shortage following the port strike by the ILA on the East and Gulf coasts.
United States Transport
Photo of Marc Iampieri
Authors

In October, ocean shipping prices continued to normalize across Asia – US and Asia - EMEA lanes. Vessel reliability dropped due to a rail car shortage following the port strike by the ILA on the East and Gulf coasts. Air rates have remained relatively stable, with a small uptick in demand, reflecting a muted holiday season. Meanwhile, domestic USA freight and warehouse demand has seen a small uptick.

Click here to access this month's full update.

Highlights from this month's update:

  • Ocean rates continue to normalize on major trade lanes
  • USA Over-the-road carriers are facing pricing pressure but may be nearing the supply and demand equilibrium, with potential future rate increases
  • Air demand remains elevated with small reduction in rates
  • Parcel carriers have recently announced rate increases for 2025 and credit card surcharge amidst a soft demand environment
  • Warehousing rates rose slightly as importers prepare for the holiday season
  • The incoming US Administration may implement new trade regulations that discourage global shipping in the long run
  • Concern remains on possible resumption of the ILA port strike in January 2025, just ahead of the Chinese New Year

Originally published by Linkedin

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Find out more and explore further thought leadership around Transport
Authors
Photo of Marc Iampieri
Marc Iampieri
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More